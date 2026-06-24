“The City is Ready”: Trae Young Sends Message to AJ Dybantsa After Wizards Pick Him at No.1

Days of teasing are finally over. The Washington Wizards kept it simple and selected AJ Dybantsa with the No.1 pick despite the chatter surrounding draft night surprises. And before Dybantsa had a moment to breathe as Washington’s newest cornerstone, Trae Young had already gone public with his vision for what comes next.

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Moments after the Wizards made the pick on Tuesday night, Ice Trae took to his X handle to welcome the 19-year-old to Washington, not just as a teammate, but as the missing piece he’s been waiting for.

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“Welcome to DC @AJ_Dybantsa !! The story has been written. The City is Ready! We’ll talk about that # soon,” Trae Young posted.

Read that again: “The story has been written.” That’s not a welcome tweet. That’s a declaration of intent from a player who arrived in Washington with a specific mission and now, for the first time, has the cast to execute it.

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Trae Young’s message carried extra significance given the vision he has repeatedly addressed since he arrived in Washington. And now, signing a fresh long-term deal, 4 years $212 million, Young made it clear that he wants to make his statements turn into reality.

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“We have had young guys that have been through a rebuilding stage now,” Young said earlier in Pivot Podcast. “They have went through a lot of losing these few years, and they’re tired of it.”

So is he. Young has claimed to have just entered his prime and sees a direct path to the top of the Eastern Conference. Dybantsa’s arrival is the loudest signal yet that the detour through rebuilding is officially over.

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With Anthony Davis anchoring the frontcourt, a cornerstone acquisition that reshaped the franchise’s trajectory, and Dybantsa now slotting in as the No. 1 pick, the roster Young envisioned is beginning to take shape.

Importantly, the powerful message also arrived with a playful twist, as Dybantsa and Young may have an immediate issue to settle first.

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Weeks before the draft, appearing on Gil’s Arena, the rookie addressed his impending jersey number conflict with Young.

“If they draft me, I do need 3, Trae. If they draft me. We’re gonna see in like 5 weeks.”

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The request, more like a demand, stemmed from Dybantsa’s long-standing association with #3, which he has worn for almost his entire journey. The only complication is that Young currently holds it.

With the 4x All-Star already giving up his #11 upon his arrival, Young appears to be ready to revisit that conversation. His playful response suggested the two might soon discuss the jersey.

Zooming out, it’s much bigger than the jersey number. For a franchise looking to build around a new generation of talent, Young’s message offered hope and also a glimpse into the future.

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How will AJ Dybantsa fit with Trae Young and Anthony Davis?

AJ Dybantsa embraced the blinding lights on Tuesday but made it clear that it was only the beginning.

“Obviously, I have a lot of work to do, but a testament to all the hard work and all the discipline and sacrifice that I make,” he said to Lisa Salters.

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His arrival lands at a franchise inflection point. The NBA has crowned eight different champions in eight seasons – proof that the league’s balance of power is genuinely up for grabs. Washington is betting that a perfectly balanced roster, veteran stars layered over a developed youth core, is their ticket into that conversation.

On paper, the starting lineup looks like this.

PG – Trae Young

SG – Kyshawn George

SF – AJ Dybantsa

PF – Alex Sarr

C – Anthony Davis

What stands out isn’t just the star power, it’s the construction. The blend of size, versatility, and scoring options across multiple positions gives Washington answers on both ends of the floor in a way the franchise hasn’t had in years.

Dybantsa adds a 7-foot wingspan on the wing, a defensive dimension that matters enormously given who he’s playing alongside.

NBA legend DeMarcus Cousins, analyzing the draft pick on Bleacher Report, highlighted the defensive potential within the Wizards’ roster.

Young isn’t known for his defensive work- it’s the one knock that follows him everywhere, but this roster is built to cover that ground.

With Davis protecting the paint, Sarr continuing his development, and Dybantsa’s 6’10” presence patrolling the wing, Washington has constructed a defensive wall that lets Young do what he does best: create, facilitate, and score without burning energy guarding the other team’s best player.

The story, as he said, has been written. Now comes the hard part, living up to it.