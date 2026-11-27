The Lakers have opened the 2026–27 season with a 15–3 record and currently stand as the No.1 side in the league. But JJ Redick is not letting the wins conceal a decline in execution. Ahead of their crucial NBA Cup meeting with the San Antonio Spurs, the head coach pointed to a film clip that showed how quickly the team’s offensive habits can break down.

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The Lakers have remained successful through a recent injury absence, yet Redick wants the details cleaned up before Friday’s showdown.

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“You’re always going to have these little, like, slippage things that happen, and we just got to clean it up,” Redick said about his team’s offense, speaking to reporters after practice on November 25.

Immediately, a reporter wanted to know what he meant by ‘slippage’.

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“I showed one clip. It’s the only clip I had to show. Yeah. You know, we try to run Zoom backside, and Matisse didn’t screen, and then Walker does the handoff, but he doesn’t screen. We literally do not touch a thing on that possession, and it ends with Collin getting a shot. No pick, no possession, and no screen. The film doesn’t lie,” Redick replied.

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The sequence featured a failed zoom backside action: Matisse Thybulle did not set a screen, and Walker Kessler followed with a handoff but no screen of his own. So it left Collin Sexton to carry the rock without the much-needed split-second separation.

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“And there are certainly metrics that we look at. You know, I shared some of the offensive stuff with you guys the other day, and I don’t know what it is after the two games since I talked about that, but, you know, one of the measures we look at is, like, expected field goal percentage, shot quality, expected points per shot. And, you know, during our best stretch up until that point of our offense, you know, those things were pretty similar. You know, it was we were missing shots. Now, the process, when you watch the process on film, you can nitpick certain things. I thought our running patterns have suffered, and I thought our screening has suffered. So that’s going to be where we need to get better.”

Redick said the Lakers’ process had previously looked stronger even when shots were not falling. He believes that its recent film shows a real drop in execution.

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The timing matters. The Lakers went 4–1 during Austin Reaves’ five-game absence with a left heel bruise.

The Lakers lost 109–97 to Utah and narrowly beat Sacramento 106–104 during that stretch. Reaves has returned to full practice and is listed as questionable for the Spurs game.

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Redick also identified defensive habits that need attention: transition defense, second-chance points and rim protection. He wants the Lakers to win what he calls the “scoring opportunity battle” while stopping the snipers.

“Can we be better in transition? Can we limit second-chance points? You know, that’s going to help us with the scoring opportunity battle. Are we giving up the right type of threes? And are we protecting the rim? So that’s the things we’re looking at. And obviously those things too. There’s a correlation between what you’re watching on film and the things you’re showing on film when trying to get. It’s one thing to say, let’s not give up corner threes to the lasers. But then you got to show them on film, and you got to do it.”

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Friday’s game in San Antonio is a must-win for the Lakers’ NBA Cup hopes. They enter the final night of West Group C at 2–1 with a minus-nine-point differential, leaving little room for error. A loss would eliminate them; a win would keep their path alive, though other results and point differentials could still decide their fate.