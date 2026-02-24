The James Harden Effect: Why the Cavaliers Might Be Real Title Contenders?

The NBA trade deadline brought a lot of double-takes, especially for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The franchise shipped out 26-year-old former All-Star point guard Darius Garland to the Los Angeles Clippers for 36-year-old James Harden. It was the ultimate win-now gamble; however, after five games with their new floor general, it looks like Cleveland’s gamble could pay off big time.

The Cavaliers are on a roll, winning 12 of their last 13, but the change in how they win is what stands out. Harden hasn’t just scored — he’s organized. His debut comeback against Sacramento set the tone, the Denver game showed control, and the games since have looked less like a hot streak and more like a structured offense.

Feb 11, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) stands on the court in the third quarter against the Washington Wizards at Rocket Arena.

The Cavs are No. 3 in the East with a 36-21 record. But at this pace, a much higher finish in the standings isn’t far-fetched. One reason they will likely achieve that is that they decided to sacrifice one of their rising superstars to land Harden. The front office in Cleveland sold the idea that it was the best course of action as they are in a “win now” phase, especially with Donovan Mitchell in his prime.

Last season, the Cavs lost only 16 games and were the best regular season team in the East by a mile. They swept the Miami Heat in the first round, and looked every bit like a budding dynasty with Mitchell’s scoring punch, Garland’s secondary option, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen’s rim protection and a great supporting cast. However, when the playoffs actually slowed down, they lost in five to the Indiana Pacers in the second round. The youthful energy met real playoff gravity and crumbled because they had no real veteran poise.

Harden Will Make Cleveland a Monster … in the East

Entering into the final stretch of the season, one question on the mind of every Cavaliers fan is whether the franchise will finally make a statement in the postseason. Since the LeBron era ended, Cleveland has repeatedly stalled in the second round — close enough to matter, but never experienced enough to survive it.

Can Harden be the answer?

Realistically, looking up to a player with no ring in his 17-year career as the “fixer” is not the most ideal course of action, especially considering Harden’s subpar (to put it kindly) career track record in the postseason. But even then, if not for the Golden State Warriors dynasty, it’s hard to argue that Harden wouldn’t have led the Houston Rockets to at least one title. He did guide the Rockets to multiple conference finals, only to face one of the greatest teams assembled in NBA history.

Harden has spent his entire career chasing the right situation and never quite finding it. From Oklahoma City to Houston to Brooklyn to Philadelphia to the Clippers, he’s joined loaded setups and different systems only to fall short. At 36 with nothing left to prove individually as a former MVP, scoring champion and multiple assist leader, this is his last shot to win a championship.

Will he step up? Here’s what is likely to happen.

Cleveland won’t ask him to carry the scoring load like Houston — they need him to control possessions, especially in the postseason. That is why the organization didn’t think twice when an opportunity came to get a player of that caliber onto its roster. It feels absurd that the Clippers let go of Harden. Aside from Kawhi Leonard, who is putting up career-high scoring, Harden was their most important player.

From Cleveland’s point of view, the desire to get younger wasn’t cutting it anymore. Garland was one of the few pieces that was supposed to be one of the building blocks in the coming years, but that ship has sailed now. The Cavs do, however, get a proven creator who makes other superstars better. Harden ranks fourth in assists this season averaging 8.2 per game and just three seasons ago, he led the league in that category even while well into his 30s. The Cavs are also getting one of the best scorers in the league; Harden is averaging his highest point total since his scoring title season six years ago.

So how terrified should the rest of the East actually be of the new-look Cavs? Well, here’s the thing: Last season, a healthy Cleveland team did to the East what Oklahoma City did to the West — put a chokehold on the rest of the Conference. Considering Garland has been missing in action for much of the season, resulting in a very tumultuous season for the Cavs, Harden, who’s often healthy, will — and already is — make his squad an incredibly tough out during this year’s playoffs. Harden, even at his advanced age, is still better than Garland. He has already proven he can fit next to Mitchell. Mobley, a frequent beneficiary of Garland’s playmaking last season, will capture a smooth rhythm if and when he is able to return to the lineup and remain available consistently.

But … here’s the kicker.

Harden does not make the Cavaliers a legitimate threat to win the NBA title. All throughout his prime, although he came somewhat close a few times, Harden was unable to secure a championship, or even guide his team to the Finals. And history makes it fair to question how it translates in May. Just a season ago, he recorded single digits in a Game 7 (this was just 48 hours after he scored 28 points on 50% shooting in Game 6!).

It is simply pie in the sky to think a 36-year-old Harden will suddenly shake off the big-stage-game demons and lift Cleveland to the Finals just four months after coming aboard and trying to learn a new team.

The Cavaliers have the league’s attention, but the postseason — as always — decides whether a surge is real or temporary.