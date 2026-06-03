“The Job Isn’t Done”: Victor Wembanyama Reminds Spurs to Come Back to Reality Before NBA Finals

When the San Antonio Spurs eliminated the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7, Victor Wembanyama didn’t hide what it meant. The 22-year-old Western Conference Finals MVP admitted that seeing Gregg Popovich afterward stirred emotions he hadn’t felt in years. But less than 48 hours later, standing at NBA Finals Media Day before the biggest series of his career, Wembanyama delivered a different message: enjoy the moment later. Right now, come back to earth.

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At NBA Finals Media Day on Tuesday, Victor Wembanyama acknowledged the weight of seeing Popovich after the Game 7 win, then quickly steered the conversation elsewhere.

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“The emotion was really something I haven’t felt in a while, I don’t even know since when,” he said. “But coming back down from this is a challenge, and it’s not done yet. We still need to really come back down to earth and realize that we haven’t done the hardest yet. The job isn’t done at all, so we still got about, I don’t know what time is it, like 30-plus hours to recenter.”

From a 22-year-old in his third NBA season, it read less like a sound bite and more like a tactical order.

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And it wasn’t just talk. As the Spurs worked through the emotional aftermath of eliminating Oklahoma City, Wembanyama was already looking for ways to help the group reset. According to ESPN’s Michael C. Wright, he treated the team to a screening of the movie Obsession as San Antonio tried to “wind down from the emotional toll of Game 7” before the NBA Finals.

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The choice itself was unconventional. The message behind it wasn’t. While much of the basketball world was still celebrating the Spurs’ breakthrough, Wembanyama appeared focused on something else entirely: shortening the distance between an emotional high and the next task ahead.

Because for the first time in more than a decade, the San Antonio Spurs are headed back to the NBA Finals. Their arrival wasn’t supposed to come this quickly.

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Against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder and in the hostile environment of a winner-take-all Game 7, the Spurs delivered their most complete performance of the season, pulling off a stunning 111-103 victory to claim the Western Conference crown.

At the center of it all was Victor Wembanyama, who paired 22 points with the kind of game-warping defense that has become his trademark. The unanimous 2026 Defensive Player of the Year now stands just four wins away from capturing an NBA championship before his 23rd birthday.

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Yet if San Antonio’s rise has felt inevitable, its final obstacle appears every bit as daunting.

Waiting on the other side are the New York Knicks, a team that has transformed from contender to juggernaut over the past month. New York enters the Finals riding an 11-game winning streak and has not tasted defeat since April 23. Along the way, the Knicks swept both the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers, overwhelming opponents with an offense that has averaged 122.9 points per game during their postseason run.

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It is the biggest series for the San Antonio Spurs in 12 years, and the Knicks are showing up as perhaps the hottest team in recent Finals history. Wembanyama’s 30-hour reset window is not a luxury; it’s a necessity.

The challenge facing San Antonio isn’t talent. It’s maintaining clarity amid the noise that surrounds a Finals appearance. Every storyline from the franchise’s return to the championship stage to Wembanyama’s rapid rise creates another potential distraction.

His message throughout media day suggested he understands that reality as well as anyone in the organization.

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Wembanyama Flips the Narrative: “Lack of Experience Is One of Our Strengths”

If anyone expected Wembanyama to be rattled by the Knicks’ credentials, his media day answers made it clear that wasn’t coming. He was asked about facing a seasoned New York side, and he offered his opponents genuine respect:

“It’s a great team of experienced guys who are not here by chance,” he said. “They got here through relentless effort. They’re right where they’re supposed to be.”

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Imago Mar 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) defends New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Then, on the Spurs’ own narrative as the inexperienced underdog, he delivered the line that will likely define San Antonio’s Finals identity:

“Lack of experience is one of our strengths, because we are capable of doing impossible things precisely because we don’t know they are impossible.”

On the surface, “the job isn’t done” and “lack of experience is one of our strengths” may sound like opposing ideas. In reality, they reveal the balance he is trying to establish inside the Spurs’ locker room: confidence without complacency.

San Antonio’s youth allows the team to play without inherited limitations, but Wembanyama’s leadership message asks that same group to remain grounded enough to avoid believing its own hype. The combination has become one of the defining themes of the Spurs’ playoff run.

The matchup also carries a layer of history that deserves more attention.

The last time the Spurs reached the NBA Finals, they were navigating a pressure cooker that looked very different on the surface but shares some striking parallels with the present.

In 2013, a San Antonio team blending established stars with a rapidly ascending young wing named Kawhi Leonard came within seconds of a championship before suffering one of the most heartbreaking defeats in NBA history against the Miami Heat.

Rather than unravel under that disappointment, the Spurs returned the following season and produced one of the most dominant Finals performances ever, defeating Miami in five games and turning Leonard, then just 22 years old, into the youngest Finals MVP since Magic Johnson.

That experience offers a useful lens through which to view Victor Wembanyama’s current leadership approach and the new generation of Spurs basketball.

While today’s roster lacks the championship-tested core of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili, it faces a similar challenge: maintaining emotional composure when every possession, storyline and expectation is amplified by the Finals stage.

In many ways, Wembanyama’s message echoes a lesson that has long defined Spurs basketball.

The 2014 Spurs succeeded not by ignoring the pressure, but by remaining remarkably composed amid it, transforming emotion into execution.

The numbers back the confidence. Wembanyama was unanimously named the Western Conference Finals MVP after he averaged 27.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.7 blocks across the seven games against Oklahoma City.

His peak in that series was hard to ignore, as in Game 1 alone, he dropped 41 points and 24 rebounds in a 122-115 double-overtime win, on the night Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was handed the regular-season MVP award.

Plus, he also became just the fourth player in NBA history, alongside Hakeem Olajuwon, Shaquille O’Neal and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, to record at least 35 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks in a single playoff game. The outside world has taken notice.

Jalen Brunson was candid about what Wembanyama presents defensively.

“Watching him as a player, it’s pretty unbelievable,” Brunson said. “You just never know the things he’s capable of doing. He’s pretty incredible.”

Victor’s former teammate, the legendary point guard Chris Paul went further:

“Vic is a student of the game, and he’s gonna make you question everything you learned about the game. And to see his mentality, he doesn’t say what everyone thinks he’s supposed to say. He says his real feelings and emotions.”

When asked directly how the Knicks plan to contain him, coach Mike Brown kept it refreshingly honest:

“You just hope a guy like that, you can find ways to make him work. You pray.”

The series is a rematch of the 1999 NBA Finals, when San Antonio won its first championship in five games against these same Knicks. On the other hand, for New York, it is their first Finals appearance since that 1999 loss, making the rematch feel as much like unfinished business as a fresh chapter.

For all the attention paid to Wembanyama’s statistics, awards and physical gifts, his most important contribution to this Finals run may be something less measurable. Throughout media day, he repeatedly returned to the same idea: control the emotions, respect the moment and move quickly to the next challenge.

Whether San Antonio wins the championship or not, that mindset has already become one of the clearest signs of the franchise’s evolution. The Spurs arrived in the Finals because of Wembanyama’s talent. They may ultimately be defined by his maturity.

Game 1 tips off Wednesday, June 3, in San Antonio.​​​​​​