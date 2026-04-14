‘The Office’ Star Rainn Wilson Reacts to Knicks’ Josh Hart Dressing as Dwight Schrute

When a diehard New York Knicks hooper turns up to an NBA arena dressed like Dwight Schrute, you just know the iconic Rainn Wilson is going to have something to say about it. Years after Josh Hart walked into a Halloween game in the full mustard shirt, glasses, and briefcase combo, the two finally sat down to laugh about his “male model Dwight” cosplay. Wilson was the latest guest on the Roommates Show, co-hosted by fellow Knicks teammate Jalen Brunson.

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Hart and Wilson engaged in nostalgic conversation, traded favorite cold opens, and geeked out over the perfect crime monologue line for line. What started as a simple costume has turned into a wholesome crossover between one of TV’s most iconic weirdos and one of the league’s biggest fanboys.

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This was a candid interview that had nothing to do with the NBA, the playoffs, or anything related to the world of basketball. It felt less like an interview and more like a fan finally getting to talk shop with the character he dressed up as for Halloween a few years ago. Hart went viral pulling up to a 2018 Lakers Halloween game in the mustard shirt, glasses, and briefcase, impersonating his favorite sitcom character.

“I watched The Office all the time,” Hart admitted to Wilson right at the start of the show. To which Brunson was quick to interject, “Honestly, probably the reason why I didn’t watch it that much was because I literally could hear it because me and Josh were roommates.”

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Wilson retorted by asking Hart to give his top cold pranks from the show, and the shooting guard quickly compiled a list.

“Asian Jim was funny. I always thought the meatball one was funny with you and Stanley and all that. The Christmas wrapping of the desk wrapped chairs,” Hart replied. Wilson, a die-hard Seattle Seahawks supporter, was beaming from ear to see Hart recall multiple instances from the show which took him by surprise.

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He offered his own list of favorite cold pranks, “My favorite one is the desk in the bathroom…I go in, and then he calls me. I answer the phone, and then Kevin flushes the toilet because he’s been in there.”

Josh Hart reveals relatable ‘The Office’ binge-watching spree

The 2017 first-round pick further went on to re-enact the popular Dwight Schrute ‘perfect crime’ monologue. It went on for a good minute, and when he finally finished, everyone on set was stunned. Hart didn’t miss a word, nor was he out of breath. “Bravo”, Rain said to break the silence. “That’s the second-best reading of all time.”

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Hart, who shared a room with Brunson while playing for the Villanova Wildcats, opened up about how ‘The Office’ became a comfort show while he was growing up.

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“I would probably say my sophomore year in college, all the way till fourth or fifth year in the league,” Hart said. “That was like the show like I watch, and then I always like if I’m going to go to sleep, I’m just like I’m throwing that on, and I’m watching that until I fall asleep. And then now it kind of got replaced with true crime documentaries, but that’s a different story.”

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“Honestly, it’s more of like a comfort thing…. at this point, like I knew all the episodes, I knew a lot of the dialogue, so it was just like a comfort thing. And then yeah, like there’ll be like nights where I’m like, okay, I lay down at 10:30 and then next thing you know it’s like 2 o’clock in the morning, and I’m just sitting there just like laughing for like three hours. It was just like a comfort thing, like just like one of my favorite shows, and I’m just like locked in.”

It’s a full‑circle moment for the Knicks shooting guard, because now he’s not just dressing as Dwight Schrute, he’s getting his performance graded by Wilson himself, and passing the test with flying colours.

This is just the morale boost Hart and his teammates need ahead of their playoff series vs. the Atlanta Hawks. Tip-off is set for 06:00 PM EST at the MSG, if you can’t make it to the arena, better find a TV because you sure as hell don’t want to miss this.