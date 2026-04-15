“The Other Guy (Cooper Flagg) Is in Cancun”: Kon Knueppel’s ROTY Bid Remains Safe After Heat Game, Says Ex-Mavs Star

From chasing Steph Curry’s 3-point record to matching a rare Michael Jordan feat, this season has been a debut to remember for the 2025 NBA draft’s fourth pick. While a rough outing in the Miami Heat play-in game may have sparked criticism, not everyone is buying into the overreaction. And with the Rookie of the Year race heating up, the spotlight shifted toward whether one poor performance should outweigh months of consistency.

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However, for former NBA forward and ex-Mavericks starter Chandler Parsons, the answer is clear, and it starts with who isn’t even on the floor. Parsons didn’t hold back while defending Kon Knueppel’s ROTY case, pointing directly at the absence of his biggest rival. “The other guy (Cooper Flagg) is in Cancun now…so you’re gonna dock this guy when the other guy’s not even playing?”

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Dallas finished 26-56 and missed the postseason entirely, leaving Flagg without any late-season stage to strengthen his case.

Backing his stance, Parsons highlighted the rookie’s resilience and overall impact. “I do respect the fact that Kon Knueppel kept shooting…he was the first one on the bench cheering,” he added, as he praised both his mentality and professionalism. He further stressed Knueppel’s elite shooting, noting that the rookie “made more threes than not every rookie, every player in the NBA,” while also calling his defense “extremely underrated” and also commending his decision-making under pressure.

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Knueppel didn’t just put up numbers, he built one of the most complete rookie seasons in recent memory. He averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists across 81 games while shooting an efficient 47.5% from the field. His three-point shooting became the foundation of that impact, as he led all rookies in made threes and consistently sat atop the Kia Rookie Ladder ahead of former Duke teammate Flagg.

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More importantly, those numbers translated to winning, with Charlotte staying competitive deep into the season instead of fading into the lottery.

That resilience showed up in the play-in clash against Miami, even if the shot wasn’t falling. Charlotte survived a rough offensive night and pulled out an overtime win, while Knueppel kept firing and stayed engaged off the ball. Parsons pointed to that exact mindset as a sign of maturity.

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The numbers were rough, six points on 2-of-12 shooting and 0-for-6 from deep, and the Hornets benched him late in regulation and through overtime. Still, his approach never changed.

The criticism came from the stage as much as the stat line, a high-pressure setting where expectations run higher. However, ROTY voting has rarely hinged on one night. Availability and season-long production consistently carry more weight, which shifts the focus back to Knueppel’s full body of work rather than a single cold outing.

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Why One Off Night Shouldn’t Derail a Historic Rookie Campaign for Kon Knueppel

Context around the ROTY race only strengthens Parsons’ argument. This kind of debate has played out before, most notably in 2017 when Malcolm Brogdon won the award over a more dominant but injury-limited Joel Embiid, as voters leaned toward availability and team impact over flashes of brilliance.

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Cooper Flagg’s season fits that familiar pattern. The No. 1 pick delivered explosive performances, including multiple 30 and 50-point games, finishing with 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists across 70 appearances.

However, his season ended early after an ankle injury in the final stretch, cutting off any chance to build late momentum. That absence matters in a race like this, where timing, availability, and meaningful games often shape the final vote just as much as raw production.

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Knueppel contributed to one of the better Hornets seasons in recent years. Alongside the eccentric LaMelo Ball, he brought winning impact and shooting efficiency that many voters weigh heavily in ROTY discussions. Experts have been split on the race, but several ballots and predictions have leaned toward Knueppel for his efficiency, durability (playing 81 games), and team context compared to Flagg’s higher-volume scoring in a lottery-bound squad.

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Now the decision shifts to the voters. Do they weigh one off night, or do they reward a full season of efficiency, durability, and winning impact?

If history is any guide, Knueppel has already checked the boxes that usually matter most. The only question left is whether that consistency holds enough weight when the ballots are finalized.