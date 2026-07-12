“The Pitch Was Crazy”: Draymond Green Believes His Message Will Make LeBron James Think Twice Amid Warriors Rumor

LeBron James’ free agency has the entire NBA waiting for his next move, and every contender making its case. The Golden State Warriors are among those tied to the four-time champion since the February trade deadline. Unrestricted free agent teammate Draymond Green isn’t sitting on the sidelines amid the rumours and speculation.

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With both stars searching for their next chapter, Green has revealed he made his own personal pitch to bring the King to the Bay. Green’s recent golf outing with James in Puerto Rico turned into a full-blown “Come to the Warriors” talk.

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On The Draymond Green Show, the 36-year-old veteran forward said, “Us being brothers, I’d be remiss if I don’t take the opportunity to throw my pitch in there. I’d be crazy if we’re together for x amount of days, and at no point am I like, ‘Yo, we need to chop it up. What the hell is going on? What are we doing?'”

Draymond further added, “And so there’s that. Of course, I did that. And of course, the pitch was crazy. I think I’m pretty decent at it.” However, he does understand that at the end of the day it’s Bron who will take the call.

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Therefore, he noted, “Does it change anything? Does it make anything happen? I don’t know. I hope so. The things that I shared in it, I believe it definitely is going to make the brain work a little bit. I don’t think there’s a decision that’s been made, but say if there was, it’ll make you think twice about it.”

Draymond Green and LeBron James’ day of golf might be just another day of leisure for some. But for those around the league, this could be the first sign of a shift, especially because of how both stars have cultivated a close bond over the years. In fact, NBA stars share the same agent, Rich Paul, which further makes LeBron’s move to the Warriors potentially possible.

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Well, the Golden State Warriors are indeed in the middle of a busy offseason. They have re-signed Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford, and added Michigan star Yaxel Lendeborg as the 11th pick in this year’s draft. These could be some of the reasons LeBron James can consider.

But the rush around the league, just to know what the King wants and where he will go, is intense.

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LeBron James deserves time before making his free agency decision

Stephen Curry is back at the American Century Championship this year. Of course, like every summer, golf has taken over his schedule. But the 38-year-old knows what is going on around the league. Especially with the rumors linking LeBron James to the Warriors.

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Speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole, Curry said, “It’s funny because I know we’re getting that question a lot. LeBron is going to make the decision that he wants, and he deserves the space and patience to make it.”

Now, having Curry and James on the same team would be like recreating the 2024 Paris Olympics’ Team USA. For four consecutive NBA Finals, both stars fought against each other. But times have changed, and it would be a dream for the Dub Nation to have the icons play together.

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However, it all comes down to what LeBron James will decide as a free agent. Sure, Draymond Green’s “crazy” pitch might make him think twice. But then, no one knows what comes next.