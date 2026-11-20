The Los Angeles Lakers’ early-season surge has put them among the NBA’s most talked-about teams, but questions remain over whether their impressive form can translate into a championship run. Luka Doncic has been producing at an extraordinary level offensively, while Austin Reaves has emerged as another major contributor.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Despite the Lakers’ strong start, Fox Sports Radio’s Rob Parker is not convinced they have what it takes to compete for the championship. He believes their early success could be misleading, particularly when they eventually face the Western Conference’s strongest contenders in the playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The snow will melt in Los Angeles sooner than later,” Parker said during the discussion. “They are NOT winning a CHAMPIONSHIP!”

Parker believes the Lakers have so far faced weaker opposition, leaving their ability to compete with the league’s top teams untested.

ADVERTISEMENT

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has also doubted the Lakers’ title chances, questioning whether a team led by Doncic, Reaves and Walker Kessler can win a championship and citing the racial makeup of that trio. The take drew heavy backlash, and Smith has refused to retract it.

Doncic’s individual performances have been one of the biggest reasons behind the Lakers’ early success. The Slovenian has opened the season on a remarkable scoring run, averaging around 39 points per game while also contributing as a playmaker. His production has placed him firmly in the MVP conversation and given the Lakers an offensive advantage whenever he is on the floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the workload behind those numbers raises a legitimate concern. Doncic has been carrying a significant portion of the Lakers’ offense, regularly creating shots for himself and teammates while facing defensive pressure designed to slow him down. Maintaining that level of production across an entire season, particularly when the intensity increases in the playoffs, is a different challenge.

Parker questioned whether Doncic could sustain his scoring pace throughout the campaign, pointing to the need for the Lakers to prove themselves against stronger competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And we’re seeing Luka put up unprecedented numbers and all that. 39 a game is crazy. You know what I mean? Is that going to last a whole year? Are they going to have to face some other better teams?” he said.

The concern is not necessarily whether Doncic can continue producing at an elite level, but whether the Lakers can avoid becoming overly dependent on him. If opponents successfully limit his opportunities or force the ball out of his hands, Los Angeles will need its supporting cast to consistently take advantage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parker expects the Lakers to remain competitive throughout the regular season but believes their ceiling is lower than the current excitement suggests. He predicted that Los Angeles would finish fifth in the Western Conference and exit in the second round, arguing that playoff basketball exposes weaknesses that regular-season wins can sometimes hide.

He also brought up the Detroit Pistons’ previous campaign to make his point. Detroit finished the 2025-26 regular season with the Eastern Conference’s best record at 60-22, but its run ended in the conference semifinals after losing a seven-game series to Cleveland. The result demonstrated that an outstanding regular-season record alone does not guarantee a deep postseason run.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lakers face a similar test of their own ambitions. Their early results have established them as a team capable of competing, but the Western Conference contains several teams with the defensive personnel, depth and experience to make a playoff series significantly more difficult than a regular-season matchup.

Co-host Kelvin Washington’s concerns centered more on the availability of the Lakers’ two key guards. While Doncic’s scoring has kept Los Angeles competitive, Kelvin believes his workload and history of missing time could become a problem as the season progresses.

“My concern is that Luka Doncic has already had to rest two to three times in a matter of what, 15 games already? He always wears down. That’s concerning. No, here we are, Brandon. That’s concerning,” Kelvin said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doncic and Reaves both dealt with injuries last season, and their absences became particularly costly when the Lakers entered the postseason. Doncic suffered a hamstring strain, while Reaves was sidelined with an oblique strain. The Lakers began their playoff campaign without either guard, losing a significant portion of their offensive production.

Reaves’ role also became a point of discussion, with Kelvin questioning whether the Lakers could win a championship if he remained their second-best player. He argued that Los Angeles would have a stronger chance if Reaves could operate as its third option.

The Lakers have shown enough during their opening stretch to establish themselves as legitimate contenders, but their postseason outlook will depend on more than Doncic’s scoring. Staying healthy, getting consistent contributions from the supporting cast and responding against elite competition will determine whether Los Angeles can make a genuine championship push or fall short of the expectations surrounding its early-season run.