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“Them Refs Be Saving Him”: Yaxel Lendeborg Takes Shot at Cameron Boozer After Warriors’ Summer League Title

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Pranav Kotai

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Jul 20, 2026 | 6:55 AM EDT

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“Them Refs Be Saving Him”: Yaxel Lendeborg Takes Shot at Cameron Boozer After Warriors’ Summer League Title

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Pranav Kotai

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Jul 20, 2026 | 6:55 AM EDT

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The Warriors erased a double-digit deficit to defeat the Grizzlies in the Summer League title game. With that, they capped off an impressive run in Las Vegas. Rookie forward Yaxel Lendeborg earned his MVP status, but his playful yet pointed jab at Memphis rookie Cameron Boozer was the highlight. Those post-game comments ensured the rivalry between the two rookies will remain one to watch heading into the NBA season.

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Lendeborg is never afraid to trash talk any opponent. Sunday was no different, as the Warriors pulled off a double-digit comeback. The 23-year-old described why getting revenge against Grizzlies’ Cameron Boozer was important.

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“I think about [revenge] every time I play him,” said Yaxel Lendeborg to the media, as per reporter Ben Golliver on X. “Every game we play, them refs be saving him. It is a competitive nature [with] everybody that gets drafted ahead of me.”

“Their butts got tight,” Lendeborg mentioned. “They puckered up. Some of us are built for the moment, and some aren’t. Our spirit, our will, our desire to not lose is pretty much what helped us out.”

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Sunday’s championship marked the third meeting between Lendeborg and Boozer this year and the second in less than a week. Their first encounter came on Feb. 21 during the regular college season, when Duke defeated Michigan in Washington, D.C. Boozer posted an outstanding all-around performance with a team-high 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. But Lendeborg finished with a game-high 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

At the NBA draft, the Grizzlies selected Boozer with their overall third pick. Meanwhile, Yaxel Lendeborg had to wait until the Golden State Warriors selected him with their eleventh pick. So, the former Michigan star wants to send a message to the teams that left him.

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Yaxel Lendeborg scored 10 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter as Golden State held on to the 94-90 win. He led the way with 21 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 23 minutes to earn the Summer League MVP. And his next goal is to produce winning basketball once the season kicks off.

The Warriors will hope for the same.

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On the other hand, Boozer recorded 19 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 4 turnovers. In the end, the Grizzlies lost, but this loss won’t wipe out the player’s standout Summer League. After all, he led his team to a 4-2 record in the Summer League and is in place to become the next face of the team’s youth.

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Pranav Kotai

3,177 Articles

Pranav Kotai is an NBA Writer at EssentiallySports, specializing in basketball coverage with a focus on trade dynamics and front-office decision-making. He previously worked on the Trade Desk vertical, where he brought clarity to how salary cap pressures and roster needs shape NBA transactions. His coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers' decision to hold firm on Joel Embiid amid trade speculation highlights how market context and team strategy influence major roster moves. Before joining EssentiallySports, Pranav built experience in professional writing, editorial work, and digital content creation. He holds a postgraduate diploma in digital media, where he mastered the tools to create engaging and credible content across various platforms. Known for his attention to detail, storytelling, and editorial expertise, Pranav combines deep basketball knowledge with sharp analytical skills to deliver clear, insightful perspectives on the complexities of NBA trades and team management.

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Rohini Kottu

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