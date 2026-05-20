“There’s Definitely a Chance”: Luka Doncic’s Father Drops Major Hint on Slovenia Return While Addressing Jaxson Hayes’ Future

For the first time since Luka Doncic announced he would step away from Slovenia’s summer qualifiers due to an ongoing custody situation involving his daughters, a real path toward an international return has emerged. And according to his father, that possibility remains very much alive.

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Speaking to Slovenian media this week, Sasa Doncic the sports director of the Slovenian national team, revealed that Luka could still rejoin the national team in August despite missing July’s qualifying window. More importantly, he also disclosed that the Los Angeles Lakers are placing absolutely no restrictions on their franchise superstar.

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“He will not be there in July, but August is still a long way off and there is certainly a possibility that he will join Aleksandar Sekulić’s squad,” Sasa Doncic said. “He will make the decision himself, the club supports him and does not set any restrictions or conditions for him.”

That revelation alone immediately shifted the tone surrounding Luka’s summer. Just days ago, many believed the Lakers superstar was headed toward a complete withdrawal from international basketball this offseason after publicly citing family responsibilities tied to an ongoing custody battle in California. But now, Slovenia’s camp appears to be strategically treating July as a temporary absence rather than a definitive exit.

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And somehow, the comments surrounding Jaxson Hayes may have revealed something even bigger.

Sasa Doncic repeatedly emphasized that Luka’s decision had nothing to do with a lack of commitment toward Slovenia. In fact, he pointed toward his son’s history with the national team as proof.

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Imago 250822 — BELGRADE, Aug. 22, 2025 — Slovenia s Luka Doncic L competes with Serbia s Aleksa Avramovic during a warm-up match for FIBA Eurobasket 2025 in Belgrade, Serbia on Aug. 21, 2025. Photo by /Xinhua SPSERBIA-BELGRADE-BASKETBALL-EUROBASKET 2025-WARM-UP-SERBIA VS SLOVENIA PredragxMilosavljevic PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

“If the situation were normal, there would be no question of playing for the national team,” he explained while discussing Luka’s family situation and custody responsibilities.

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The distinction matters.

This is the same Luka who carried Slovenia through Olympic qualifying tournaments, delivered a 47-point masterpiece against France at EuroBasket 2022, and has repeatedly prioritized international basketball despite exhausting NBA workloads.

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Slovenia also has practical reasons to remain patient.

The national team already sits in a strong position in Group H of the FIBA World Cup 2027 European Qualifiers with a 3-1 record, meaning July’s games against Estonia and Sweden do not carry the same immediate pressure as the August phase.

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That August window, however, is an entirely different story.

Slovenia is scheduled to face France and Belgium as the second round begins, with all previous results carrying over into a brutally competitive six-team group. And if Luka ultimately returns, basketball fans could potentially get an international showdown between Doncic and Victor Wembanyama later this summer.

Perhaps the most surprising development in all of this is the Lakers’ stance.

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Modern NBA franchises are notoriously protective of superstar players during the offseason, especially following injuries. Doncic reportedly dealt with a Grade 2 hamstring strain late in the season that impacted his playoff availability. Yet according to Saca Doncic, the Lakers have chosen not to interfere whatsoever with his international plans.

That level of autonomy says a lot about Luka’s standing inside the organization.

Jaxson Hayes comments quietly revealed Luka’s growing influence over Slovenia basketball

Then came the quote that genuinely turned heads.

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While discussing Jaxson Hayes’ ongoing naturalization process with Slovenia, Sasa Doncic admitted the federation is intentionally taking a slow approach with the Lakers center’s integration into the national team setup.

And his explanation centered entirely around Luka.

“Hayes is a young player, he will be able to play for Slovenia for at least five more years, so we don’t want to include him in the national team too quickly,” Sasa Doncic explained. “I think Luka needs to introduce him to the team, so he will come when Luka is ready.”

That is an extraordinary statement when you really unpack it.

Not only does it suggest Slovenia views Luka as the unquestioned centerpiece of its basketball culture, but it also hints that Hayes’ eventual debut may be directly tied to Doncic’s own availability and comfort level.

Imago Luka Doncic, Jaxson Hayes

From a basketball standpoint, the logic actually tracks.

Hayes’ offensive production with the Lakers noticeably improved alongside Luka’s playmaking this season. His scoring jumped from 6.7 points per game to 9.4 when sharing the floor with Doncic, while his rim-running efficiency and pick-and-roll production saw dramatic improvements as well.

Slovenia appears to understand that debuting Hayes without Luka would limit much of what makes the partnership dangerous in the first place.

The federation also has time on its side.

Hayes, who finalized his Slovenian passport process earlier this year, is only 25 years old and could remain part of the national setup for years if everything is finalized properly. However, Sasa Doncic also admitted there have already been administrative complications involving documentation and FIBA deadlines.

For now, Slovenia’s entire summer appears to be operating on a carefully coordinated timeline.

July is about family responsibilities, legal clarity, and recovery. August could become the moment everything finally comes together Luka’s return, Hayes’ integration, and perhaps even a blockbuster showdown against Wembanyama and France with World Cup qualification stakes attached.

Most importantly, though, Luka Doncic still hasn’t closed the door.