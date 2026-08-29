“There Was Never an Offer”: Jonathan Kuminga’s Agent Shuts Down $150M Warriors Extension Rumor Once and for All

For months, the narrative that followed was that Jonathan Kuminga had supposedly turned down a five-year, $150 million extension from the Golden State Warriors. Now, the 23-year-old eventually rejected approximately $36 million from the Lakers and instead accepted a two-year deal with the Timberwolves for $12.4 million. The obvious question followed. Why would a young player walk away from that kind of money?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On the surface, it looked like Kuminga had made a massive financial gamble. A hypothetical five-year deal would have given him long-term security and guaranteed money before he entered the prime of his career. But according to Kuminga’s agent, Aaron Turner, that offer never existed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There was never an offer from the Warriors for 5 years, 150 million,” Turner said on the August 28, 2026 episode of ‘Run It Back.’ “That never came on the table. In fact, to take it a step further, the Warriors never made an offer on an extension.”

From Golden State’s perspective, flexibility was the priority. The Warriors did not appear eager to tie themselves to Jonathan Kuminga for the long haul. Turner suggested that, at best, the team could have been willing to discuss a shorter contract worth slightly above the mid-level exception. That included keeping the possibility of a trade open. For Kuminga, however, the gamble was different.

ADVERTISEMENT

A shorter contract would give him another opportunity to reassess his situation rather than locking himself into a long-term arrangement without the leverage he wanted.

Golden State had reportedly discussed shorter-term contracts with Kuminga, including a three-year proposal worth $75 million. But the two sides could not agree on the kind of player control his camp wanted. The Warriors preferred a team option, while Kuminga’s side pushed for greater flexibility on his end.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually, the sides reached a two-year, $48.5 million agreement. At the time, the shorter deal gave Kuminga a clearer path toward another major decision. He could get paid, continue developing, and potentially reach the open market sooner instead of committing the next several years to one situation.

Turner even called it the “weirdest negotiation of all time,” alluding to Steve Kerr’s comments about the difficulty of fitting Kuminga alongside Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. Yet, according to Turner, the Golden State’s front office wanted to keep the 23-year-old forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has led to this situation, with Jonathan Kuminga now set to suit up alongside Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball. Plus, for the 2027 free agency, JK once again controls his destiny. And Turner even stated that teams will have a bigger purse to splurge. It will be interesting to see if the former Warriors star gets that offer.