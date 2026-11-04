“There’s a Reason Two Teams Were Ready to Move On From Him”: Bill Simmons Takes Brutal Shot at Klay Thompson Amid Heat Struggles

‘Klay Thompson is washed ’ is a narrative you often hear in the league. Ironically, it followed even after he produced a brilliant shooting night. The Miami Heat’s decision to pair Giannis Antetokounmpo with Bam Adebayo was supposed to give the team a foundation few teams could match. Instead, their early-season struggles have raised uncomfortable questions about the roster’s perimeter personnel.

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Klay Thompson has become a particular target.

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Now, with his defensive limitations increasingly difficult to hide, Bill Simmons has something to say on his show, The Bill Simmons Podcast:

“Klay thing did not work out, and there’s a reason two teams were ready to move on from him.”

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Following the Heat’s disastrous 138-117 loss against the Lakers, Simmons questioned the team’s defensive identity. He pointed out various troubling aspects, and Klay Thompson became a by-product of that rant.

“If I’m a Heat fan, I’m panicking now. They got their absolute asses kicked last night by the Lakers. I didn’t expect the defense to be this bad.” He went further, pointing to Miami’s defensive rating.

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“They are 27th defensive rating, 119.8 per 100 possessions. Only teams worse: Sacramento, Chicago, and Phoenix. That’s rough. The Klay thing did not work out, and there’s a reason two teams were ready to move on from him. The Jovic extension seems like a mini catastrophe. And I still feel like they have moves, but this does not look good so far, and I don’t understand why they’re this bad at defense.”

The Lakers exposed those concerns emphatically.

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They shot 57% from the field, while Luka Doncic dismantled Miami’s defensive rotations with 42 points and 13 assists. The defeat came after two encouraging wins, making the sudden collapse even more difficult to explain.

Klay Thompson’s role is central to that conversation.

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Opponents have increasingly targeted him in pick-and-roll situations, using screens to force him into difficult perimeter assignments. His lateral quickness is no longer what it was during his prime with the Warriors. And quicker guards can exploit that gap.

When the first line of defense breaks down, it forces Adebayo and Giannis to leave their assignments and provide help. That creates openings elsewhere, particularly for shooters waiting beyond the arc.

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The problem is not simply that Klay Thompson struggles to stay in front of certain guards. It is how those breakdowns affect the entire defensive structure. Miami needs its two interior anchors protecting the paint, not constantly scrambling to cover for beaten perimeter defenders.

Erik Spoelstra, however, has been reluctant to reduce Thompson’s contribution to his defensive shortcomings.

The Heat coach has highlighted the veteran’s influence on the court.

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“He’ll be just fine. Actually, I’m really encouraged by all the other things he’s doing for us outside the three-point shooting.”

After Thompson scored 25 points against the Indiana Pacers, Spoelstra called him “the definition of ignitable,” pointing to his ability to change a game quickly when he gets going.

There is a reason Miami took the gamble.

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Klay Thompson arrived on a two-year, $11.5 million deal after the team bought out the contract, making the financial commitment relatively modest.

His shooting could give Giannis and Adebayo more room to operate, while his experience offers another option in a playoff rotation. But that does not guarantee him closing minutes. Spoelstra has already shown a willingness to adjust his rotation when Thompson’s shot is not falling, including sitting him late in games against Detroit and Atlanta.

Still, the defensive numbers make the situation difficult to dismiss.

If opponents can repeatedly force switches and draw Miami’s big men away from the basket, the Heat’s defensive identity becomes far less intimidating.

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Simmons’ criticism may be harsh, but it raises a legitimate question about how Miami intends to use Klay Thompson. His shooting remains a weapon. But the challenge is finding enough defensive cover around him to make those strengths worthwhile.