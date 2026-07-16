“There’s Another One We Have to Land”: Pat Riley Leaves Door Open on LeBron James’ Miami Return Rumors

When LeBron James left the Miami Heat for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014, Pat Riley admitted years later that he felt “tremendous anger” over the decision, but later said that James “did the right thing” for his career. Riley even joked in 2021 that he’d “leave a key under the mat” if LeBron ever wanted to return. More than a decade later, that possibility is once again happening.

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The President of the Heat, on Thursday at a press conference alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, gave his take on rumors linking James back to the Kaseya Center.

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“I got a call after about after a month of discussion, and the call came late, and he said to me, ‘ We have a deal.” (Start from 15:08). We both sort of screamed out loud, “Yeah, we landed the plane.” Now, there’s another one we have to land.”

When pressed further, he said:

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“As far as the 24-year veteran, you know, that is something that would happen organically. This is a team that we have right now, and I’m happy with it. … this is Spo’s challenge, and I don’t want to put any pressure on him, you know, but he knows what he wants, he knows what we have to do. So we’ll see what happens in the future. That’s all. …. The first thing to do is we landed a 747, okay? You want to characterise the other guy, you can go ahead and characterise him. Is that the biggest plane?”

The Heat president’s comments come as Miami continues to be viewed as one of the three finalists for James alongside the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers. Their position was strengthened with the acquisition of Giannis Antetokounmpo – his 747 – from the Milwaukee Bucks.

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ESPN insider Shams Charania recently reported that there is “a focus on Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia” as James nears a decision on his future. Charania also noted that “it’s decision time for LeBron James,” as an announcement could come sooner rather than later after the Lakers began preparing for life without the four-time NBA champion.

Behind the scenes, however, reports have suggested that much of the communication isn’t happening with James himself, as teams are instead giving their pitches to James’ longtime agent Rich Paul.

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Pat Riley Speaks on Latest Status With LeBron Interest

Pat Riley also confirmed the latest status on the quest to bring back ssentiallysports.com/tag/lebron-james/.

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“To be transparent about it, we’ve had discussions over a week ago, maybe a week before that about it. But right now, I think we’re like everybody else. Just waiting to see what he does.”

On Thursday at Fanatics Fest NYC, many believed LeBron could finally reveal where he plans to play next season. Instead, he declined. During a live recording of the Mind the Game podcast, Tyrese Haliburton tried to ask him about free agency. LeBron immediately shut it down. According to Yahoo Sports, Haliburton eventually agreed to “leave it alone.”