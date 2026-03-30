“There’s Dark Clouds Always Around”: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Teammate Wants Star To Announce Decision On Future

The relationship between Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks is edging toward a breaking point. After a season filled with injuries, uncertainty, and a missed postseason for the first time since 2015–16, Giannis has offered no clarity on his future. That silence hasn’t sat well inside the locker room, especially with teammate Bobby Portis now publicly calling for a decision.

Portis, on Monday, on FanDuel’s “Run It Back” show, called on his teammate to make his decision, saying: “Our goal is to win championships, not just to make the playoffs or the play-in,” Portis said on Run It Back Monday. “So, wherever direction that goes, wherever they pick, I know they’re trying to revamp the roster, put new guys around them, sign new guys. … I know Jon Horst and the owners; they come up with all kinds of strategic ways to improve the roster each and every year, or do their best to. So, I know there’ll be some kind of splash, you know, trade, put together to try to improve the roster. But up to me, I think it’s going to come down to Giannis if he really wants to be here or not. I think he has to make that decision sooner than later… there’s dark clouds always around.”

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Portis, who has been with Giannis since 2020 and won a championship with him, did not arrive at his position quietly. He framed what the Bucks are trying to build, acknowledging the front office’s effort, and then placed the entire summer’s direction exactly where he believes it belongs.

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It’s not the talk about trades or roster upgrades that stands out. It’s the final line: “dark clouds always around.” That phrase paints a picture of a franchise stuck in limbo, unable to plan because its biggest decision isn’t in its control. Giannis becomes eligible for a four-year, $275 million extension on Oct. 1, a deal only Milwaukee can offer outright. If he signs, the Bucks retool immediately. If he doesn’t, they face a far tougher reality: trade him or risk losing him for nothing when his 2027–28 player option turns him into a free agent.

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This isn’t a one-off comment either. Just three weeks ago, Portis rated his confidence in Giannis staying at a five out of ten, calling the situation “up in the air” and predicting it would linger all summer. That felt like an observation at the time. His latest remarks sound different. This time, it feels like a direct message.

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What Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Decision Means for Milwaukee’s Summer

If Giannis Antetokounmpo signs his extension in October, the Bucks retool, and GM Horst pursues a summer splash built around convincing a second star that winning a championship alongside a two-time MVP in his prime is the best available opportunity in the league. Giannis, who will turn 32 later this year, if healthy, is still that player, averaging 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.

Imago Dec 11, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on from the bench while recovering from an injury in the second quarter against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

If he declines and the Bucks move him, their asset base shifts overnight. A potential top-10 pick in the 2026 draft, along with whatever return they command from teams like the Lakers, Knicks, Thunder, or Rockets, per Shams Charania, becomes the foundation of a full rebuild. It’s a viable path, but a completely different one. And it’s a plan Milwaukee cannot begin until it knows which direction Giannis chooses.

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Antetokounmpo hasn’t made this situation easy to read either. His January response, “I don’t know,” when asked about his future, marked the first real crack in years of public loyalty. The situation escalated further when the Bucks pushed for rest while he chose to play through a hyperextended knee and bone bruise, a stretch that Sam Amick described as both sides moving toward a potential split.

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This kind of uncertainty isn’t new in the NBA. When Kevin Durant hesitated on his long-term future in Brooklyn, the Nets were forced into short-term roster moves that ultimately collapsed. Similarly, Damian Lillard’s prolonged situation in Portland delayed a rebuild that eventually became inevitable. In both cases, the waiting hurt as much as the decision itself.

Whatever Giannis decides, Portis is right about one thing: the timeline doesn’t favor waiting. The offseason has already started for teams across the league. And the longer Milwaukee waits for clarity, the more control it loses over what comes next.