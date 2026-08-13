“There’s Something Going On”: Warriors Owner Grows Suspicious of Mark Walter’s Abrupt Lakers Sale

Mark Walter’s decision to sell his controlling stake in the Lakers came less than a year after he took control of the franchise. The deal was also put together in a matter of days, making the timing hard to ignore.

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The timing was enough to catch the attention of Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob, who was asked about the deal by Tim Kawakami on The TK Show just hours after news of the sale broke.

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“I’m shocked, shocked. Who wouldn’t be? The only thing I can imagine is there’s something going on, and I’m just imagining it that we don’t know about it yet. It’s just hard to believe you would close it. Not even a year, and to flip it! This isn’t flipping a house. Or maybe it is. I don’t know. I don’t think that is the story. There must be more to it,” Lacob told Kawakami.

Walter officially became the Lakers’ controlling owner in October 2025 after the NBA approved his purchase at a reported $10 billion valuation. Now, roughly 10 months later, he has agreed to sell his controlling stake at a reported $12.5 billion valuation. The difference represents a 25% increase in the franchise’s top-line enterprise valuation, but it should not be described as a $2.5 billion cash profit for Walter.

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The deal is also not a sale of the entire Lakers franchise. Walter is selling his controlling interest, while the Buss family is keeping its remaining minority stake. Jeanie Buss is also set to remain the team’s Operating Governor under the five-year agreement from the original deal, with incoming owners Josh Kushner and Bob Iger agreeing to honor it.

The sale also comes as Walter’s wider business empire faces a separate federal investigation. Federal agents seized his phone and laptop during a search at Chicago Midway Airport in September 2025, while grand jury subpoenas were later served to two insurance companies controlled by Walter. The inquiry involves the companies’ handling and disclosure of private credit investments and also touches parts of Walter’s wider business interests.

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However, there is no evidence that the investigation caused the Lakers sale or that Lacob was referring to it. Lacob did not mention the probe, Walter’s insurance companies, Guggenheim or TWG Global when discussing the Lakers. No criminal charges or civil enforcement actions have been filed against Walter, TWG Global or Guggenheim Partners.

The speed of the deal helps explain why Lacob was so surprised. Josh Kushner and Bob Iger had been exploring a potential NBA expansion team in Las Vegas before turning their attention to the Lakers. According to reporting, Kushner reached out directly to Walter on a Friday, the two sides negotiated over the weekend without investment banks, and key terms were agreed within roughly 24 to 72 hours. Walter was not actively shopping the Lakers when Kushner made contact.

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That kind of turnaround is rare in major professional sports. There are no comparable examples of a controlling owner voluntarily selling within 12 months among the major North American sports cases examined. Other rapid exits were still measured in years, not months, making Walter’s roughly 10-month Lakers tenure an extreme outlier.

Walter’s own history makes the quick exit even more unusual. He has held the Dodgers since acquiring the franchise in 2012 and has also remained involved in other long-term sports investments, including Chelsea FC and the Los Angeles Sparks. His Lakers exit is therefore a sharp change from the longer-term approach seen with his other major sports assets.

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There are also legitimate business reasons that could help explain the move. Bloomberg reported that TWG Global has been raising capital to pay down loans tied to its insurance holdings, while the Lakers sale gives Walter’s group a chance to turn an illiquid sports asset into cash. The reported 25% jump in the Lakers’ enterprise valuation also gives the ownership group a chance to lock in a higher valuation after a short holding period.

Lacob was not the only person in the NBA world surprised by the move. Reporting from Front Office Sports found that members of the league’s ownership class were also stunned by the speed of the sale, with one sports ownership executive calling it “one of the most bizarre things I’ve ever seen.”

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The biggest question now is why Walter decided to sell his controlling stake after only about 10 months, especially when he was not actively shopping the team and the deal came together so quickly. There are clear business factors that could help explain the move, but there is no confirmed evidence tying the sale to the federal investigation. For now, Lacob’s reaction still hangs over the deal: “There must be more to it.”