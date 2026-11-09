“These Are Tough Decisions”: Erik Spoelstra Pulls NBA Champion From Heat Starting Lineup After Concerning Stats Come Out

The preseason gave Erik Spoelstra plenty of reasons for optimism. One former NBA champion averaged 14.3 points per game while shooting an impressive 60.6% from the field across four exhibition appearances. But nine games into the regular season, that promise has yet to translate into consistent production. With the numbers moving in the wrong direction, the Miami Heat head coach was forced to make a difficult call before the Sacramento Kings game.

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Andrew Wiggins has experienced a difficult start to the 2026-27 season, and Spoelstra has finally decided to make a change. After sticking with the same starting five through Miami’s first nine games, the Heat coach made a significant adjustment. The 2022 NBA champion was moved to the bench, with Pelle Larsson taking his place.

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“Yeah, it was tough to get a gauge on that,” Spoelstra explained. “But I’ve seen other minutes with Pelle there. And these are tough decisions. I really feel for Wiggs on this. Pelle is giving us that ability to be a connector and also consistent energy and toughness that we think can complement that group.

“And Wiggs was good in the second unit tonight. We’re at a point right now, it’s all hands on deck. And however we can work this entire rotation to be positive, keep on stacking up positives on the scoreboard; that’s what I’m looking for right now.”

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Erik Spoelstra opted to give Pelle Larsson the opportunity since Wiggins’ recent shooting numbers became increasingly concerning. Including the Kings’ matchup, he made just six of his 24 field-goal attempts over his last four games. His total scoring was only 18 points during that stretch. A 25% shooting percentage is a significant drop for someone who averaged 15.4 points per game on 47.5% shooting last season.

For the Heat coach, the priority was finding a combination that could provide more consistent contributions. Larsson offered the energy, toughness, and ball movement the coach wanted alongside Miami’s established starters.

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“He just continues to progress at a rate that shouldn’t be surprising for somebody with his competitiveness and his work ethic,” Erik Spoelstra said before the game. “Right now, he’s leading us in terms of his ability to connect lineups. Whatever the unit he’s in, he’s a connector. And that’s proving to be really important for us right now.”

His recent performances have forced Spoelstra to look elsewhere for production. Sunday’s game against Sacramento offered an immediate look at how both players handled their new responsibilities. Larsson entered the starting lineup, but foul trouble limited his impact. He eventually fouled out after playing just 22 minutes, finishing with 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting. Wiggins, meanwhile, struggled to make the most of his opportunity off the bench.

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He finished with six points on 2-of-6 shooting in 32 minutes, while picking up four fouls. The change in roles did little to improve his offensive output. The lineup change also marked a significant moment for Wiggins.

His championship pedigree makes the decision particularly noteworthy. During the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, he averaged 18.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists across six games. He was instrumental in Golden State’s championship run, delivering on both ends of the floor as the Warriors secured another title. That version of Wiggins is what Miami and Erik Spoelstra would like to see more often. Still, Miami came away with a 114-108 victory.

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Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 29 points and 14 rebounds, while Klay Thompson added 23 points. The result gave Erik Spoelstra some encouragement, but the rotation question remains. Larsson showed why the coach wanted his energy in the starting group, although his six fouls also highlighted an area he needs to manage better.