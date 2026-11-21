It’s absolutely tough to respond when you don’t know the answer. That’s been Anthony Edwards’ situation. He still has no confirmed return date after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. But that has not stopped reporters from asking when the Minnesota Timberwolves star expects to play again. His latest media appearance brought the question back into focus, even as Edwards made clear that his recovery remains a day-by-day process.

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However, Gilbert Arenas believes the media should stop expecting injured players to predict their own medical timelines.

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“All these questions are d*mbass questions. You’re asking a basketball player what his medical timing is. How the f**k is he supposed to know?” Arenas asked, speaking on Gil’s Arena. He criticized reporters for pressing Anthony Edwards about his return, arguing that players cannot know how their bodies will respond weeks into rehabilitation.

“Do they really tell us? How the f**k am I supposed to know? I can only know when my knee gets there, I don’t know? It’s dumb,” Arenas said.

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Former NBA player Brendan Haywood, who accompanied Arenas on the panel, defended the reporters. But Arenas pushed back, explaining how an estimated return window can turn into an expectation. And expectation can turn into pressure that follows a player throughout rehab.

“You know this guy is trying. You’re trying to get an answer for two months from now. How would he possibly know that? He don’t know how he’s gonna feel two months from now. You don’t know how his knee is gonna react two months from now,” Arenas continued.

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‘All it does is put f**king pressure on a situation today, two months from now. Hey, I’m gonna be back. You know, I should be back in, you know, eight weeks, knowing damn well when eight weeks come, that motherf**ker is gonna hold you to what you said. And then the pressure gets on: you know, eight weeks, this motherf**ker might not feel good, but you’re gonna be like, Oh yeah, you know, feeling, you know, we ramping up, just lying. And the pressure kicks in for you to go out there.”

Anthony Edwards addressed his recovery during his November 19 interview. It was his first media availability since surgery. He explained that he initially tried to avoid the procedure, hoping the knee would improve without an operation.

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But the pain eventually became too severe. He has since returned to daily rehabilitation and has not committed to a specific comeback date.

The 25-year-old underwent arthroscopic surgery on October 29 to address frayed articular cartilage and loose bodies in his right knee. Reports described the procedure as a cleanup rather than surgery for a major ligament injury.

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Several reports discussed a return around late December or January, but Minnesota has not established a firm timetable.

Arenas’s criticism ultimately centers on the difference between a projected return and a medical guarantee. Reporters may need to ask about timelines. But a player’s estimate should not become a deadline.

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For the Timberwolves, the priority remains getting Anthony Edwards back without compromising his recovery. Until his knee is ready, neither he nor the media can put a reliable date on his return.

Even Arenas stressed that Ant-Man should return only after feeling 110%.