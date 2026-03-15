“They Afraid”: Stephen Curry’s Father Declares Supremacy Over LeBron James Household

LeBron James and his son Bronny James have made history by becoming the first father-son tandem to ever play together in an NBA game. But their family has more than one record to be proud of. They also have greater combined points than any other father-son duo. Still, the family chasing them on that list, the Currys, doesn’t seem too worried,

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Recently, in a podcast with The Athletic, Dell Curry leaned into debate when Marcus Thompson teased about how Steph and Dell were approximately four thousand points behind the James family total point count.

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And as Thompson joked about adding Damian Lee to bump the total and asked if Curry was trying to claim supremacy over the LeBron household, Dell replied, “Yes, I am, You know, they are afraid of it. Absolutely. That’s what we’re here for. Somebody got to say it.”

Imago PH: Steph Curry makes 2nd Manila Visit NBA Basketball Herren USA superstar Stephen Curry visited Manila for the second time today, September 7.He brought with him his father, former NBA sniper Dell Curry and his mother Sonya Curry during this trip. NBA superstar Stephen Curry visited Manila for the second time today, September 7.He brought with him his father, former NBA sniper Dell Curry and his mother Sonya Curry during this trip. Pasay City NCR Philippines Mall of Asia Arena PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY DennisxJeromexAcostax/xPacificxPress

Dell Curry finished his career amassing over 12,000 points (12,670 to be precise), whereas Stephen Curry has a total of 26,447 points at the point of writing. So the total for the Currys is slightly above 39,000 career points in the NBA. On the other hand, LeBron James, who is the all-time leader in points, has registered 43,162 points at the time of writing, with Bronny also adding around 128 points to take the total to 43,290 points.

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However, as Dell Curry also pointed out, Seth Curry’s points were not added in the ESPN list. Yet, even with a 4,000 points gap, he is confident that the Warriors star, who is playing his 17th season in the NBA, can close down and eventually surpass the James household. However, for that, Bronny would have to embrace primary scoring. And till then, eyes will be a lot on Steph Curry.

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Stephen Curry reveals his favorite compliment

Stephen Curry has been one of the shortest players on every team he has been on since his school days. However, he is easily the fittest and most conditioned athlete for his age in the league right now. While the Warriors star is out right now with a knee injury, it was more of a contact injury than a fitness concern. And he might not have have size, so he makes up for that with agility and gets into open spaces before his markers can even anticipate.

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“I had that perspective that I had to be the most well-conditioned, even if I didn’t really know how to maximize at that time. It’s one of my favorite compliments that I get in the middle of a game, you know, somebody guarding me, at a free throw or dead ball or something, we standing next to each other, come and be like ‘Yo stop moving so much’ and or ask me like ‘can I work out with you this time? I need to know what you be doing’. So I kind of understood it was a difference maker,” Stephen Curry revealed when speaking about fitness and conditioning.

A few days ago, it was revealed that Curry will be re-evaluated in the upcoming week. Overall, there’s a possibility that he may take the field against the Detroit Pistons on March 21, 2026. He has already started on-court workouts and is looking to ramp up on more activity before returning to the hardwood.