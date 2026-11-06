“They Are a Destination”: Warriors’ Stance on Nikola Jokic Gets Revealed by Insider

The Golden State Warriors have struggled to find another superstar to pair with Stephen Curry. Owner Joe Lacob once defended that approach, saying, “Sometimes, the best deals you ever do are the ones you don’t do.” However, the Dub Nation could have another major target on its radar. Nikola Jokic’s contract situation has made him one of the most intriguing players to watch ahead of next summer.

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“The Warriors are one of those teams out there that are like looking around and rubbing their fingers together and thinking, ‘Are we sure Jokic isn’t going to become available next summer?'” said Jake Fischer on SiriusXM. “Like they are, one of those teams that hopes ‘we could have max cap space. We’ve got Steph Curry.’ And as I wrote in that story yesterday, the Warriors, there was a quote from someone who’s around the building and knows the building says the ‘Warriors still believe that they are a destination.’

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“So they didn’t get Giannis. Kevin Durant didn’t want to go back there a couple of trade deadlines ago, but they believe that just like Jimmy ended up being the guy who did come, even though he got hurt, it was working pretty well before he went down. They still think that they will be able to attract, whether it be a trade or on the open market, someone big next summer.”

Nikola Jokic’s availability is already a subject of discussion across the league. One NBA executive even suggested that every franchise should be keeping tabs on the three-time MVP. “Twenty-nine executives are not doing their job if they’re not constantly thinking about how to get Jokić on their team,” the executive told The Ringer‘s Howard Beck.

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However, teams interested in acquiring him will have to wait and see how his situation develops. The Serbian center is entering the final season of his current contract and has indicated that he intends to sign a new deal with Denver next summer. By waiting until the offseason, Nikola Jokic could become eligible for a five-year contract worth as much as $359.5 million.

An extension signed under his current agreement would instead carry a maximum value of approximately $278 million over four years. That difference gives him plenty of motivation to hold off on making a long-term commitment.

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Golden State, meanwhile, has spent several years searching for another marquee addition. The Warriors have explored moves involving Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James, but none materialized. Their need for a reliable presence at center also makes the Joker an especially appealing basketball fit.

Now, the Nuggets will have to convince their franchise cornerstone that Denver remains the right place to compete for another championship.