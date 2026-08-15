“They Are Going to Be Abysmal”: Luka Doncic’s Walker Kessler Demand Risks Backfiring as Analysts Explain Major Problem

The Los Angeles Lakers have entered a season where every move will be judged. With LeBron James gone, Luka Doncic now carries the championship burden completely. He wanted a big man; the front office gave him Walker Kessler. His push for Kessler could finally give the roster what it lacked. The fit looks promising on paper. But analysts see a troubling weakness that could make the Lakers pay dearly if the 25-year-old fails.

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On the Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon clarified one important point about Kessler’s journey ahead.

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“He needs to be a first-team All-Defensive selection. And remember, it’s positionless. So, I’m saying he needs to be one first team. I mean, I don’t know about first team; if he’s not a top five defensive player in the league, they are going to be abysmal on that.”

Right after LeBron James announced his exit, the Lakers landed Walker Kessler in a sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz. He agreed to a four-year, $130 million deal. The contract averages about $32.5 million annually. Now, the point is, will this massive deal turn fruitful for LA and help Doncic & Co. in the long run?

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Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic can carry much of the Lakers’ offense. Their chemistry could produce plenty of wins despite flaws elsewhere. However, Walker Kessler’s price could become a concern within 6 to 12 months. The Lakers may regret sacrificing flexibility for him, especially if defense fails again.

Last season, LA finished 15th in defensive ratings as they allowed 116.4 points per 100 possessions. Surely, they would want that picture to change in the upcoming season, and a lot of that responsibility will fall on Walker Kessler. He will have to play the role that Anthony Davis once played for the Purple and Gold.

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Yet, the former Utah Jazz star could be the key to Luka’s MVP dreams. That’s simply because of how Kessler possesses the skills to simplify the game on both ends of the floor. Moreover, Kessler could give Luka Doncic more freedom defensively.

With a dominant shot blocker behind him, Luka Doncic can defend with less desperation. That may ease concerns about his defense among MVP voters. Kessler could also discourage drives and help the Slovenian collect more steals. Another scoring category could even come into play if those opportunities keep piling up.

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On offense, the Lakers gain a 7’2″ finisher who fits perfectly beside Doncic. Kessler can provide a reliable target around the basket. He also creates extra possessions through his work on the glass. His career mark stands at 4.8 offensive rebounds per 36 minutes. With that boost, Doncic has every ingredient needed for another All-NBA First Team season and a serious MVP push.

LA has a lot on its plate for next season. And it all comes down to several primary factors. Title chase, Luka Doncic’s MVP case, and Walker Kessler’s fit into the system. Everything will play a decisive role for the Lakers.