“They Are Gonna Trade Draymond”: Warriors Will Land Former MVP, Not Kawhi Leonard, Giannis, Says Ex-Bucks Star

With Steve Kerr extending his contract for two more seasons, the Golden State Warriors are still very much in win-now mode. The Bay Area’s favorite and their superstar, Stephen Curry, has reportedly given an ultimatum on how he would envision his career to end. For that, the Dub Nation will have to secure another big piece, with Kawhi Leonard and Giannis Antetokounmpo among the names already on their list. To do so, they might have to part ways with 14-year veteran Draymond Green.

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“They’re going to trade Draymond. This is just me thinking out loud,” Jeff Teague said on Club520podcast. “They’re gonna trade Draymond and somebody else. Go for Embiid, bro. I’m thinking you’ve got to make a splash. You can’t get Giannis. You can’t get Kawhi. You’ve got to get somebody who is effective for Steph. The only most available person is Embiid. If Joel can stay healthy, I think he’ll be motivated to play with Steph. I think he’d be a little healthier than he was in Philly.”

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With inconsistency and injuries surrounding bigs Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis, a trade for another star center could be vital. Recently, the Stein Line’s Jake Fischer reported, “I’ve been advised to expect no definitive effort this offseason to try to offload Embiid.” But with another semifinal exit, and the emergence of guards Tyrese Maxey and V.J. Edgecombe, the 76ers can rebuild without the Process. Plus, Embiid recently left the door open for a possible departure.

Imago May 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts during the first quarter of game one of the eastern conference semifinal round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“I don’t know who’s going to be here. I don’t even know if I’m going to be here, but whatever happens, happens,” he said during the team’s exit interviews. The former MVP will be on a three-year, $187.9 million extension next season. That’s why trading for Draymond Green could be the decision that Jeff Teague hinted at. Green was part of trade rumors last February. He was linked as a potential salary filler for Antetokounmpo. The former DPOY’s four-year, $100 million contract extension was viewed as a match for the Milwaukee Bucks star’s three-year, $175.3 million deal. However, the deal never came through,

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Green now holds a $27.67 million player option for the 2026-27 season, making his upcoming offseason contract decision the primary focus for his career and the team’s roster moves. With Curry’s ultimatum and the Golden State’s heightened approach to adding another star, this might be the end for the 14-year veteran.

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The Warriors act on Stephen Curry’s decision

“You don’t want to be in a situation the Lakers were in those last three years with Kobe. Stephen Curry to Danny Emerson of the San Francisco Standard while drawing direct parallel to the scenario he is trying to avoid. I know he came off the Achilles injury, but… they were a lottery team, and it was more just how many points can Kobe score down the stretch of his career. I don’t want to be in that scenario.” So, the Warriors are expected to explore the superstar market this offseason aggressively. LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Kawhi Leonard have all been linked to Golden State as potential targets.

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“They’re going to be pulling out all the stops to do something,” according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick. “The desperation meter, it’s the Lakers and Warriors in the same neighbourhood right now. He’s not going to be okay just coasting down the back end of his career. So whether it’s LeBron, whether it’s Giannis, whether it’s Kawhi, they’re going to be making all of the phone calls.”

The Golden State Warriors reportedly offered four first-round picks for Giannis Antetokounmpo at the February trade deadline and were turned away. Now, they are back in the market, and Green seems to be one of the options. But if the Golden State isn’t considering a Green trade, then trading for Jimmy Butler could be the other option.