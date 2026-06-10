“They Are Hooligans”: NFL Legend Rips Knicks Fans as Spurs Supporter Left Bloodied After Game 3

Maybe the Big Apple has moved on from Game 3 of the NBA Finals and is looking forward to the next game. Yet the aftermath of the New York Knicks’ 2-1 series deficit continues to unfold. More and more videos of the brawls and unrest that broke out across Midtown are surfacing online, drawing strong reactions from Karl-Anthony Towns and Victor Wembanyama. This has even left diehard Knicks fans like Ben Stiller shaken. While most have condemned the attacks or pleaded for sensibility, Shannon Sharpe has spoken out more bluntly. A word of warning: the situation is graphic.

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Following the San Antonio Spurs’ 115-111 victory over the New York Knicks, a highly disturbing video emerged online, providing one of the first graphic examples of violence between opposing fan bases. The footage captures a lone Spurs supporter wearing a Tim Duncan #21 jersey being completely mobbed by hostile Knicks fans. The victim’s face, especially his nose and mouth, was severely bloodied, with thick smears of blood visibly covering his hands and shirt. Seeing this, Shannon Sharpe, Chad ‘Ocho’ Ochocinco, and former NBA All-Star Joe Johnson slammed the act.

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“These aren’t fans. These are hooligans,” Sharpe fired back on Nightcap, visibly disgusted as much as his co-hosts. “All y’all want to do is win, win, win. When you lose you can’t handle losing? So this is the way you guys act?”

He slammed the fanbase for not showing the same grace as the Knicks players themselves.

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“What you felt last night, all the teams that you have felt, this is what they felt. I don’t remember anyone attacking Knicks fans when they win… They call themselves Knicks fans, but they are hooligans,” the 57-year-old added.

Ocho strongly agreed with the NFL legend, adding that the violent outbursts are damaging the image of the Knicks’ return to the grandest stage.

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“It’s not a good look,” Ochocinco noted. “The Knicks in the Finals and the fans need to be an extension of the team… they got to fix it.”

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When Nightcap reacted to it, they had to admit they couldn’t even display the harrowing visuals because it could violate YouTube’s policies.

Among the many videos of violence against Spurs fans across NYC, one video, as Ocho said, has turned the NBA world against the Knicks. That video showed a Spurs fan being unnecessarily hurt for wearing the jersey of Tim Duncan, the man who beat the Knicks in the 1999 Finals.

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As the Spurs fan’s face was bloodied, the situation escalated into a life-threatening bottleneck. A couple of people, either the injured man’s acquaintances or the only good Samaritans around, stepped in to drag the guy out of the mob. In the video, the rescuers can be heard urgently screaming at the bloodied fan to strip off his jersey immediately because the angry mob is still trying to pull him back.

Left with no choice, the terrified Spurs fan removes the torn jersey. The moment the Knicks fans got the Tim Duncan jersey, they were hooting and cheering. The injured man was forgotten, and his rescuers got him out of there. In the final second of the video, the Knicks fans took out their rage on the jersey by trying to rip it to shreds.

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It’s unclear what the status of that Spurs fan is at the moment. But these weren’t the only attacks that were documented.

NYC violence overshadows Knicks’ championship excitement

Twitch streamer Kanel Joseph and his friends were attacked during their livestream. They escaped by getting rid of their jerseys and diving into a building.

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In another video, a single Spurs fan was grossly outnumbered until his #1 Wembanyama jersey was ripped off him. What stood out in this incident is that no one helped the guy until he had to remove the jersey to save himself.

NYPD confirmed that over a dozen arrests were made, and at least one Spurs fan, a 39-year-old, was taken to a hospital to get treatment for their injuries.

Shannon Sharpe is not a fan of the Knicks as much as the Lakers. But even loyal (and sensible) Knicks fans are condemning the violence.

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For Ben Stiller, who had turned into the unofficial photographer of the Knicks’ postseason run, the excitement took a dark turn because of the violence.

“Being a Knick fan doesn’t mean being disrespectful to Spurs fans in any way,” Stiller wrote on X. “We get caught up during the games, but we gotta show respect to our fellow humans.”

Karl-Anthony Towns also told fans to leave the physicality to the players on the court. Wembanyama called the behavior “unacceptable.”

With the Knicks still clinging to a 2-1 series lead heading into Wednesday night’s Game 4, NYC officials are under immense pressure to enforce crowd-control measures to ensure that competitive basketball doesn’t devolve into toxic violence.