“They Are So Delusional”: Celtics Legend Rips Into Lakers’ Championship Hopes Amid Luka Doncic Injury

The Los Angeles Lakers made a dent in their roster hours before the Feb 5 deadline. They moved guard Gabe Vincent to the Atlanta Hawks. In return, LA acquired Luke Kennard and a 2032 second-round pick. The 29-year-old guard leads the NBA with 49.7% shooting from deep. He is a great value addition alongside Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves. However, NBA legend Paul Pierce sees a different side.

In the latest edition of the NFG Show, the Boston Celtics legend handed out a piece of advice for the Lakers. “They need to fly to Colombia and then fly to Turkey.” Why? To get a whole makeover. “They need to go to both cities and get a hard makeover.” According to Pierce, LA is currently in Dubai; that sounds like a sarcastic jab at the organization. Maybe they’re in a holiday mode for Pierce?

Paul Pierce argues that people travel to Colombia and Turkey to get a makeover, so the LA Lakers should do the same. In simple terms, the team needs a complete overhaul. A major shift in their roster, if you will? However, Pierce didn’t stop there. He gave a reality check to the Lakers Nation. He called them delusional for believing that the team has a chance at winning the 2025-26 season.

“They’re so delusional, they still think they can win it all this year. They have no chance. And they have no shot,” Paul Pierce said of the Purple and Gold. “They have a chance, but it’s not a high chance. They have no shot of winning the title this year. You can bet the whole USA the Lakers won’t win it and double up on the USA.”

The Los Angeles Lakers hold a strong 31-19 record and rank fifth in the Western Conference, which keeps them firmly in the playoff mix. Their scoring thrives behind Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves, pushing a 117.2 offensive rating that ranks 9th league-wide. However, their overall impact slips with a minus 0.7 net rating, placing 18th, as defensive lapses repeatedly balance out their explosive scoring production.

Moreover, the main rotation features Doncic, Reaves, Deandre Ayton, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Jake LaRavia, Marcus Smart, and Jaxson Hayes. Meanwhile, the bench leans heavily on inexperienced options like Bronny James, Nick Smith Jr., and Dalton Knecht. Injuries to Hachimura with a calf issue, Reaves with a calf concern, Adou Thiero with an MCL injury, and Jarred Vanderbilt with a leg problem have forced tighter 8-10 lineups.

Furthermore, lineup balance remains questionable because players like LaRavia and Maxi Kleber provide limited defensive versatility around Doncic. The team still projects as a playoff participant. However, deeper Western Conference contenders carry a stronger defensive structure and healthier depth. They’ve struggled on the road, with an 18-11 record so far. Therefore, roster upgrades focused on wing defense remain vital for serious title aspirations.

Meanwhile, the Lakers faced a major moment of horror on Thursday as they faced the Philadelphia 76ers at home. Luka Doncic played for 16 minutes before leaving the floor with a hamstring injury in the second quarter of the game. Despite a 119-115 comeback win led by Austin Reaves, the Slovenian’s injury has scared the team and the spectators.

Luka Doncic left the court grimacing

Doncic exited early during the opening half while the Lakers trailed 51-59 at the break, raising serious concern. With nearly three minutes remaining, Luka Doncic attempted a corner feed toward Maxi Kleber, which resulted in a miscue. During the sequence, Kleber collided with 76ers guard Quentin Grimes, who dropped while grabbing his face. Meanwhile, the Slovenian reacted by clutching his right hamstring, signaling immediate distress.

After moving cautiously across the floor, Doncic headed toward the locker room while clearly limping and showing anger, even striking the scorer’s table while bending in discomfort. The Lakers later confirmed evaluation for a hamstring problem, believed to be non-contact. Before departing, Luka logged 16 minutes, recording 10 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists, leaving his availability uncertain.

Imago Feb 5, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on in the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Now, Dr. Evan Jeffries, who specialises in physical therapy, said, “He did not return in the second half and will likely have an MRI to determine the severity. If it’s just tightness, it’s day-to-day. If it’s a strain, it could be multiple weeks.”

So, amidst Luka’s injury scare and uncertainty about his return, the Lakers also face the harsh reality that Paul Pierce offered on a platter. With 32 more games remaining before the postseason, LA needs to stay together, as Marcus Smart put it after the game, amidst Doncic’s injury.