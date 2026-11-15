“They Didn’t Watch the Milwaukee Bucks”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Calls Out NBA Coverage After Klay Thompson’s Magic Johnson Comparison

Between that talk about being difficult to coach and basketball IQ, Doc Rivers made one accurate statement: Giannis Antetokounmpo “has this great passing ability.” He should know. He had a front-row seat to it in Milwaukee. That elevated playmaking brilliance was on display when the Miami Heat hosted the Detroit Pistons tonight. On the way to a 137-117 win, he made an insane football-style pass to Klay Thompson that became the decisive moment of the game. While it’s his first viral trick in a Heat jersey, he made sure to point out that he’s had plenty of practice doing this.

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Giannis pointedly confirmed his talents often fly under the national radar as a superstar who spent a decade outside the brightest media spotlights. The conversation ignited following an outstanding between-the-legs assist. Lunging for a loose ball near the floor and with two Detroit defenders covering him, he flicked the ball behind him toward Miami Heat guard Klay Thompson in the corner. Thompson received the football-style snap, which he immediately converted into a clean three-pointer without taking a single dribble.

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When asked about it after the game, Antetokounmpo explained that the viral moment was entirely intentional rather than a lucky fluke. He kept his balance during the scramble and trusted that Thompson would hold his ground.

“Yes. I saw him,” Antetokounmpo told reporters in the locker room while breaking down the play. “I wanted to make the pass before the ball got deflected.”

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“When I dove down for the ball, I kept my balance, and I knew he was still going to be there… he doesn’t move that much,” He joked but also made it obvious he’s learned his new teammates’ style well to predict Klay’s precise positioning. “So I knew he was still going to be there… and he was ready; he just came back here and shot it.”

Given the ease and intentionality, a reporter asked if he’d done the unorthodox pass before. This time, Giannis reminded everyone just how selective the NBA’s national exposure can be in small markets.

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“Yeah, you’ve seen it, right? …They didn’t watch the Milwaukee Bucks. We never had NBATV games. Everything went down under the radar. But I’ve done that before.”

In case anyone needs confirmation, back in 2024, right after hiring Doc Rivers as head coach midseason, Giannis made one of his most replay-worthy passes in a Bucks uniform. In a game against the 76ers, he threw a perfect full-court outlet pass to Brook Lopez to make a dunk with only 1.5 seconds left in the half.

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And in 2018, he did the exact football-style spike to Khris Middleton for a dunk. So, yeah, the Greek Freak, least acquainted with football, has been doing this for a while.

Antetokounmpo emphasized that elite passing reads have always been a foundational element of his game regardless of franchise colors.

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“I’ve done that my whole career,” the forward explained about his routine playmaking execution. “The more you understand the offense, the easier for you to anticipate where the players are going to be.”

Teams frequently throw multiple bodies at him, forcing him to make rapid decisions in congested spaces. Whether drawing double teams or spotting open shooters through thick traffic, his court vision remains a constant weapon.

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“I’ve been double-teamed and triple-teamed,” Antetokounmpo stated regarding the heavy defensive attention he faces nightly. “I’ve watched clips where there are five guys in the paint.”

That defensive gravity creates chaotic windows of opportunity for elite shooters waiting on the perimeter that Giannis exploits like an artist.

“That’s never going to change whether I play here or I play somewhere else,” he added about dealing with packed paint structures. “Guys just got to be able to be decisive when the ball goes up to them.”

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Klay Thompson himself was reeling from being on the receiving end of Giannis’ passing ability.

“People get enamored with his ability to dunk and run,” Thompson said after the final buzzer regarding his superstar teammate. “But, my goodness, he’s like Magic at times with his vision.”

That dazzling dish prompted immediate comparisons to Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson from his team. Head coach Erik Spoelstra admitted that nobody on the sideline could have predicted such a creative sequence during the chaotic scramble.

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“We like it when he brings a little bit of Magic Johnson to the game,” Spoelstra said.

National broadcasters may be catching up since Giannis’ blockbuster trade, but the superstar’s playmaking mastery has been elite all along. As Miami continues its surging winning streak, the growing synergy between its stars proves that exceptional vision travels across any roster.