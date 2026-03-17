“They Don’t Even Care to Win”: No Hope for Stephen Curry-Less Warriors as Harsh Playoff Picture Emerges

Should the Golden State Warriors just call it a day and pack up? Sitting 9th in the Western Conference with a 32-35 record, that seems like the only way to avoid further embarrassments. Their downfall primarily began with Jimmy Butler’s ACL injury. And within the next two weeks, runner’s knee took Stephen Curry out of the roster. So now what does the road look like for the Dubs?

Ex-NBA player turned analyst, Chandler Parsons, shredded the Warriors on Run It Back. He believes that the team doesn’t care to win anymore. “I feel like with who they’re playing, they don’t even care to win. Like, they’re not playing their guys. They’re banged up. And again, I think when you have Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green at this point in their career, you try to maximize it,” Parsons said. “And you try to put yourself in the best position to win. That’s not going to be this year. So why play those guys really anymore?”

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Well, the answer is simple. “Obviously, they still have a fighting chance there, I guess, in the play-in. And then what, to play Oklahoma City and get swept in the first round? Like, there’s no real light at the end of the tunnel this year. Can they be competitive next year? And again, do they want to maximize?”

In simple terms, just like Kendrick Perkins advised the Warriors to shut out Stephen Curry for the season, Chandler Parsons is showing the team a similar path. Because let’s face it, they are far from the championship dream. Especially with Steph Curry out, that road is a no-go zone. But with Curry in the lineup, they might still have a chance.

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“You have him. You have a chance. I just feel like this team. I feel like they don’t even necessarily want to win right now. And they’re losing. I just want to see him move. They’re losing to Jazz; they’re losing to the Bulls. They’re losing to bad teams,” Parsons further noted.

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Now, compare the Golden State Warriors to the Utah Jazz or the Chicago Bulls. The Dubs have a 32-35 record with a .478 win percentage. On the other hand, the Jazz, sitting 14th in the West, have a 20-48 record and a .294 win percentage. Meanwhile, the Bulls sit 12th in the East with a 27-40 record and a .403 win percentage. Despite such vast stat gaps, the Warriors fell short against these lower-tier teams.

However, “They’re talented enough to go and get that seventh or eighth seed. But again, do they have even close to enough to go and compete with the Spurs or the Thunder?” Chandler Parsons asked. The doubt in his voice narrated a simple yet harsh truth for the Golden State Warriors.

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That is, despite talent, they don’t stand a chance this season. Maybe next season, they could add some good pieces to the team and build a roster that would help Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler win the title in the twilight of their careers.

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Should the Warriors play it safe with Stephen Curry this season?

We are almost at the end of the regular season, with the postseason kicking off mid-April. But we still don’t know whether Stephen Curry will return to the floor after sustaining patellofemoral pain syndrome. He has been off the floor since January 30. Now, on March 11, the Dubs informed that the 38-year-old will be re-evaluated in 10 days after missing 15 straight games. Moreover, with only 15 games left in the regular season, the Warriors might not rush with the superstar guard’s comeback.

Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green each have only one year left on their deals. Meanwhile, the Warriors sit ninth and keep drifting around the playoff line. Therefore, rushing Curry back makes little sense. Next season is already viewed as the potential final championship push of the Curry era. Because of that, the franchise cannot risk the two-time MVP entering the year injured. Title hopes already took a major hit once Butler went down, and the roster has continued to battle injuries.

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Still, Curry wants to return to the hardwood as soon as possible. However, patience remains the smarter path. Chasing the eighth seed in the final month offers little reward in a brutal Western Conference, where any matchup promises trouble. Even if they survive the play-in, a powerhouse likely waits. That reality fuels the caution around Curry’s recovery.

Imago Jan 20, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks at the scoreboard during a game against the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Coach Steve Kerr even revealed on 95.7 The Game’s Willard and Dibs that Curry has grown frustrated with the lingering injury. “He wants to be out there for his guys,” Kerr said. “It’s obviously been an injury that’s lasted a lot longer than anyone thought it would. He’s dying to be out there, but there’s not a whole lot that goes into it.”

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Reports said Curry’s knee flared up again after on-court work, so any extra strain before full recovery could create bigger problems later. Therefore, the Warriors must prioritize his health and guide him safely into the offseason. Fans cherish watching the greatest shooter ever compete, and Curry clearly wants to return. However, injuries across the roster changed the season’s path, so patience now protects both his legacy and the Warriors’ future.

Therefore, the Golden State Warriors stand at a strange crossroads. The fire still exists, yet the road ahead looks foggy. Injuries have stalled the season, and doubt now circles the roster. Therefore, patience may be the boldest move. Protect Stephen Curry, reset the pieces, and wait. Because when the curtain rises again, the Warriors will want their final act to roar, not fade.