“They Gave Thanasis and Alex a Deal”: Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Giannis Antetokounmpo Over Bucks Investigation

The rift between the Milwaukee Bucks and their star player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, is grabbing all the headlines. The Greek Freak is receiving massive backlash from the Milwaukee fanbase, which once worshiped him. Now, even players and analysts have joined them in criticizing the two-time MVP, as many have called out the two-time MVP for painting a target on Milwaukee’s back by summoning the NBA to investigate his availability concerns. A former player has slammed Antetokounmpo for blowing things out of proportion.

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In his recent appearance on the ‘To The Baha’ podcast, former NBA star Theo Pinson didn’t hold back with his views surrounding the Bucks and Antetokounmpo.

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“This man summoned a whole investigation on his own organization. Has anybody ever heard of that? The team that’s going to give him a statue. He told the NBA to pull up, these n— cheating — they don’t want to play me. That’s crazy. But let’s think about this, Giannis. They gave Thanasis and Alex a deal, sit your a– down,” Pinson stated.

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Pinson’s statement is not a dig at Antetokounmpo for a single bad game, but rather a reference to his injury, which has seen the Bucks miss the playoffs for the first time in the last decade or so.

The Bucks have given contracts to both his brother, Thanasis and Alex. Just this season, Alex made his NBA debut with the Bucks.

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Also, Antetokounmpo has been nothing short of a legendary figure for the Bucks, guiding them to the title in 2021 for the first time in 50 years. Therefore, Pinson suggests that he would have a statue in Milwaukee, but given the current scenario, this could end up in a nasty breakup.

Antetokounmpo publicly stating he’s healthy, yet the Bucks are shutting him down, has forced the National Basketball Players Association to intervene and fight for his right to play, which has also prompted the NBA to launch an investigation.

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During the process, they have heard contradicting stories from both parties. The Bucks have said they don’t have medical clearance for the 31-year-old because he has refused to participate in 3-on-3 scrimmages. Whereas Antetokounmpo’s camp shared that he was never asked to take part in scrimmages, and he’s healthy to play.

Overall, Antetokounmpo’s absence from the court had financial implications, and therefore, the decision to shut him down for the season irked the Greek talisman. He missed out on a major bonus deal for not meeting the required game criteria for the season.

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Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a major loss in a Nike deal following the Bucks’ decision

The Milwaukee Bucks are at a crossroads with their star player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, over the team’s decision to shut him down after he hyperextended his knee and sustained a bone bruise, which has kept him out since March 15. However, the two-time MVP has publicly revealed that he is fit, and the Bucks have shut him down. His absence also affected the Bucks majorly as they fell out of the postseason contention.

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Imago Feb 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Team World forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on during the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Later, Shams Charania’s report on ESPN went viral, revealing that the 31-year-old was seeking a major bonus from Nike if he featured in at least 41 games this season. However, he remains stuck with 36 games, and with four games remaining, he won’t be able to reach the threshold to secure the bonus.

During this period, he repeatedly stated he was healthy to return to action, but Milwaukee’s medical staff didn’t clear him to return. According to ESPN, the Greek Freak nudged the Bucks to return to action as early as March 17 against the Utah Jazz and later kept pushing in away games in Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Portland.

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However, the Bucks didn’t budge and stood their ground, and now they are undergoing an investigation by the NBA, which is extremely strict about tanking rules. They have already fined teams like the Jazz and the Indiana Pacers for opting for such reforms. And now, if they find anything related to tanking, the Bucks would also face severe repercussions.

Overall, the situation is extremely unfortunate for the Bucks and also for Giannis. He has been in Milwaukee for 13 seasons, right from the start of his NBA career, and he will leave the franchise nothing short of a legendary figure.

However, the sourness from the breakup and whatever has transpired in the last couple of weeks with the investigation and all has somewhat dampened the spirits in what otherwise should be a grand farewell this offseason, that is, if he gets traded, which looks imminent.