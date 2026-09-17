“They Got Everything They Deserved”: Lakers Champion Praises Kawhi Leonard Over Clippers Punishment

The Clippers’ punishment has produced plenty of debate across the NBA, but one former player has found little reason to sympathize with the franchise. DeMarcus Cousins, who spent part of his career in LA, recently weighed in on the fallout surrounding Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers.

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His reaction carried a blunt message, especially when the discussion turned toward Leonard’s current situation.

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The conversation came up while Cousins joined the panel alongside Iman Shumpert, Gilbert Arenas, and others on Gil’s Arena. Shumpert, speaking of the situation, initially laughed it off and said, “I love it. Luckily, I’m not, you know, I’m not invested in the Clippers, even though he did do, you know, else bulls*it.”

Cousins didn’t hesitate to agree.

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“They got everything they deserved. I love it. I love it. Kawhi did justice for us.”

The comment revealed just how little sympathy Cousins has for his former franchise. His history with the Clippers makes the reaction less surprising, particularly given the criticism he directed toward the organization during his playing career.

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Cousins’ dislike for the Clippers dates back to his years with the Sacramento Kings. During the Lob City era, he regularly clashed with the team built around Chris Paul and Blake Griffin. He criticized what he saw as excessive flopping and complaints to officials.

One incident captured the hostility between the sides.

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After a heated game, Cousins pulled teammate Isaiah Thomas away from Chris Paul, as they were about to shake hands.

On top of that, he signed with the Lakers in 2019, another arch-nemesis of the Clippers. He couldn’t suit up, though, as he suffered an ACL tear before the season. And still won a ring.

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And a year later, Cousins eventually joined the Clippers himself in 2021.

That experience did little to soften his opinion of the organization. Although he respected coach Tyronn Lue, Cousins criticized the team’s culture and questioned its level of urgency and accountability.

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However, his strongest criticism targeted the front office.

Cousins has repeatedly gone after Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank in media appearances. He heavily criticized the team’s roster decisions.



That history adds another layer to his latest reaction. When the league eventually suspended Frank and punished the franchise, Cousins saw a reason to celebrate rather than sympathize.

The league rained down multiple suspensions and hefty fines in its verdict for Kawhi Leonard’s salary cap circumvention issue. Frank also received a six-month unpaid suspension that barred him from team operations.

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The fallout eventually reached Kawhi Leonard himself. He got away with just a $700,000 fine. Now, the star is returning to Toronto in a blockbuster trade.

Yet Cousins’ comments were not simply about the Clippers’ punishment. The Gil’s Arena discussion also moved toward what Leonard could bring to Toronto, where he will now join a young Raptors team led by Scottie Barnes.

Cousins acknowledged that Toronto does not immediately sit among the Eastern Conference’s top contenders. Boston, New York, Philadelphia, and Cleveland all present major challenges, making Kawhi Leonard’s arrival no guarantee of a championship push.

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Still, Boogie refused to dismiss Kawhi Leonard’s individual impact.

When the hosts discussed whether the two-time Finals MVP could still improve Toronto, the answer came quickly.



“Did he make them better? Yeah. Absolutely. Absolutely.”

That distinction matters. Leonard’s move changes Toronto’s ceiling even if the Raptors still face a difficult path through the East.



Pairing an established scorer with Barnes gives the young star another elite offensive option and gives Toronto a proven player capable of taking over stretches of games.

For Cousins, though, Leonard’s arrival represents something more personal. After years of frustration with the Clippers, he now views the organization’s punishment and Leonard’s decision through a different lens.

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He believes the Clippers finally faced consequences, and he sees Leonard’s exit as part of that reckoning.