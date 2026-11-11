“They Have Not Spoken”: Jaylen Brown Confronted Jayson Tatum in France Before 76ers Trade, Reveals ESPN’s Shams Charania

Amid all the hype, two raging bulls finally lock horns tonight. Following their split, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum’s interactions with the press and social media activity established a rift between them. We knew nothing more, nothing less. In fact, we don’t know who was wronged. Now, as the former teammates prepare to face each other for the first time as opponents, a new detail has emerged:

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Brown reportedly confronted Tatum over their future at a dinner in France, but left without the clarity he wanted.

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“Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum last actually spoke in person, face to face, in France in late June,” Shams Charania said on NBA Today. The duo reportedly attended a Cannes Sports Beach event along with other offseason events.

The insider further dug into the details.

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“This was just right after the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade to the Miami Heat, where the Celtics, where they offered Jaylen Brown, but they missed out on it. And this was also just days before Jaylen Brown’s eventual trade to the 76ers. My understanding is Jaylen Brown confronted and approached Jayson Tatum at a dinner to discuss their future as a duo and where Jayson Tatum stood on all of it. It was described to me as a heart-to-heart between these two sides that multiple people witnessed in person. But Jaylen Brown didn’t leave that conversation knowing where his future was at moving forward. And both of these guys, who’ve been together for about a decade together, they have not spoken since that trade.”

That uncertainty sits at the centre of the public tension

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“So whatever had to be hashed out was hashed out before the trade occurred, in person between these two sides. And at the crux of this is Jayson Tatum believing what Jaylen Brown believed, what Jayson Tatum knew or didn’t know in the lead-up to his trade. Yeah.”

To sum it up, the rift grew between the duo, with Jaylen Brown doubtful about how much Tatum knew and how much he didn’t.

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That’s a tricky puzzle to solve.

The trade itself was the culmination of years of speculation around Brown’s future. Shams also revealed the starting point of this growing rift. The Celtics have actively looked for a replacement.

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“I think their relationship just changed, the dynamics within the team, their both relationship off the court and personal relationship just changed after Jaylen Brown won Finals MVP in 2024,” Charania added.

Boston had reportedly made him available in discussions for Kevin Durant in 2022, before the Celtics went on to win the championship together in 2024. The team again involved Brown in trade conversations in 2025, according to Charania, before the franchise finally dealt him to Philadelphia in July 2026 for Paul George and four draft picks.

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Two players who once shared the burden of leading Boston have now entered separate chapters. Their former partnership has become a public subject of debate.

The tension became more visible after Tatum addressed the trade in a video. He said the Boston’s decision took him by surprise. He also said that he had tried calling and texting Jaylen Brown after the news broke. Brown responded to a clip with a blue-cap emoji, a familiar online way of suggesting someone is lying.

Tatum later insisted they had no beef between them. And he said he didn’t want their relationship to turn into a rivalry for public consumption. He also said he was open to having a conversation privately.

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Brown wanted no part of it.

While agreeing there was no beef, he added that Tatum had “a great PR team” and joked that there might be “a little lamb chops and some gravy,” before telling him to stay ready.

Ahead of tonight’s matchup, Jaylen Brown made his position clearer when asked whether he planned to speak with Tatum.

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“Nothing to talk about. He’s on his side, I’m on my side. We’re both trying to win. So it’s nothing to talk about. Just check the ball up,” Brown said. And the drama unraveled without any delay. At the tip-off, Brown completely ignored Jayson Tatum, who checked in for a dab.

The first meeting as opponents will not settle what happened between them. But with the Celtics and 76ers near the top of the Eastern Conference, the game gives their fractured partnership a new setting.