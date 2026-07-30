“They’re Losing Some Season Ticket Holders”: Warriors Warned of Losing Business Amid Stephen Curry Trade Buzz

Moving a generational icon can dismantle an empire overnight. The Dubs’ ownership seemed more focused on life after their franchise cornerstone, which is making Bay Area fans retaliatory. As rumors swirl around Stephen Curry’s future and upcoming extension eligibility, NBA insider Marc Spears sent a stark warning to the Golden State Warriors front office: moving on from #30 won’t just hurt on the floor, it will severely cripple the franchise’s financial foundation.

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Appearing on 95.7 The Game’s Willard & Dibs, Spears clashed with host Mark Willard over whether Curry should take a pay cut on his next contract to help the Warriors build a more competitive roster. Willard floated the idea of holding off on an extension, so Curry wouldn’t demand a top-tier salary.

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“Does he want to win or does he want every last dollar?” Willard asked.

Spears pushed back with a litany of ‘No’, emphasizing that Steph Curry’s foundational role in transforming the franchise into a multi-billion-dollar global brand warrants a sizable reward.

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“That arena ain’t there if it weren’t for him,” Spears declared. “That place ain’t worth billions if it weren’t for him, I don’t know, man, I’m a Steph loyalist, man. I’m ‘put on 30 till you can’t no more.’ And whatever money they’re paying him… how much do you think he’s bringing in?”

“Probably tenfold,” Willard admitted, as co-host Dan Dibley added, “If not more.”

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Spears then painted a bleak picture of the economic fallout if Golden State ever traded the four-time champion, pointing to the fan backlash seen in other markets after losing franchise superstars.

“If they move him tomorrow, how much money they about to lose?” Spears asked. “Talking about losing Luka Doncic, and what that did to them [Dallas Mavericks]… They’re losing some season ticket holders now. Watch 30 go somewhere else, man. It’ll be more people at the Valkyries’ games than at the Warriors’ game.”

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The Mavericks did lose about 40% in ticket sales after Luka Doncic was traded to LA. Fans are already reacting with outrage to the rumors of a potential trade. There are rumors online, and the Spurs, Raptors, and Cavaliers fanbases are ready to welcome Curry.

Meanwhile, Dub Nation is swinging between wanting Curry to go somewhere where he’s appreciated and lashing out at the Warriors front office for not capitalizing on Curry’s current window. This is pretty much what Spears warns about.

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Willard clarified that he wasn’t advocating for trading Curry, but said his massive $400 million shoe deal could allow him to accept less money purely to build a winning team.

“Yeah, but he deserves every penny he gets,” Spears responded, to which Willard agreed.

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The debate highlights the thin tightrope the Warriors must walk this offseason. While rival executives monitor Curry’s contract situation to see if he extends or tests free agency, Spears’ comments emphasize that Curry’s value extends far beyond a contract.

Since opening the Chase Center in 2019, the Warriors have operated as one of the most profitable sports properties in the world, anchored by Curry’s global popularity.

Though Golden State faces roster adjustments with impending expiring contracts, no trades have been made. Spears made one reality abundantly clear, lowballing Curry or entertaining trade offers isn’t a smart business strategy for a team that’s already angered its fanbase.