Dwight Howard had “visions” of the WNBA popping off back in 2020. This was four years before the league signed an 11-year media deal valued at about $2.2 billion, a package that has since grown to roughly $3.1 billion after the addition of new broadcast partners. Alas, Howard is not a part of the league in any capacity despite spending millions out of his pocket.

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That’s because all the money was stolen. Around 2020-21, the Atlanta native became increasingly interested in buying his WNBA home team, the Atlanta Dream. He paid a company $7 million after being convinced that they could facilitate the purchase. Instead, he was robbed in broad daylight.

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“And the day that I sent my money in to the group that was supposed to be kind of like the face of (the purchase),” Howard told ex-UFC fighter Demetrious Johnson in a recent conversation. “They stopped talking. Didn’t hear from them no more. Went missing. They took all the money and went and bought houses, cars, jewellery, paintings, all type of stuff. Just like that.”

Howard only discovered that he’d been scammed after ESPN revealed the real owners of the Atlanta Dream, which included former Dream icon Renee Montgomery, real estate mogul Larry Gottesdiener, and investor Suzanne Abair. The group paid roughly $7 million to $10 million to purchase the team.

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The same amount had been shelled out by Howard all on his own. Though Howard mentioned a sum of $9 million to Johnson, court filings show a figure of $7 million stolen from the ex-NBA player.

He explained on Johnson’s YouTube channel, Mighty, that he’d had bigger plans for the league and for the Atlanta Dream. Howard wanted to involve the players as much as possible, improve their contracts, and show how they balance their lives as players and people.

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He even recalled meeting the team and having private conversations with the stakeholders and owners of the team. Unfortunately, it just didn’t work the way he had envisioned.

The central figure in the scam was a man named Calvin Darden Jr., who, along with Howard’s agent, Charles Briscoe, convinced the NBA legend that a deal could be arranged.

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Briscoe introduced Darden Jr. to Howard. Darden Jr. then convinced him to transfer the money to a shell company and then seemingly disappeared, as Howard mentioned.

Once the scam was discovered, federal prosecutors charged Darden Jr., and Howard testified against him at trial. Darden Jr. was convicted and ordered to forfeit $8 million, $7 million of which was owed to Howard.

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The remaining $1 million was associated with yet another fraud, wherein Darden Jr. convinced Chandler Parsons to send $1 million to support NBA prospect James Wiseman.

Howard told Johnson that he tried going after them, but the money was gone. This was true to a great extent. The court discovered that Calvin Darden Jr. had used $3.7 million on an Atlanta mansion.

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Moreover, he had purchased a Lamborghini, a Porsche, and a Rolls-Royce with the NBA player’s wealth. If that wasn’t enough, an alleged $600,000 or more had been spent on Jean-Michel Basquiat artworks.

Calvin Darden Jr. was sentenced to about 12 years in federal prison. Briscoe, on the other hand, pleaded guilty. His punishment involved three years of supervised release, home confinement, and restitution of $1 million.

Despite the court order, it’s highly likely that Howard has yet to receive all his money back. That’s because Darden Jr. had already spent most of it when the fraud was discovered, and recovering such an amount therefore becomes difficult and time-consuming.