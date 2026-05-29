“They Were the Highest Scoring Duo”: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Reunion With Ex-Teammate Gets ‘Serious’, Reveals NBA Insider

Despite emerging as one of the most dominant duos, not just in the Bucks’ history but also in the league’s history, they couldn’t really travel together for long. We’re referring to the magical Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard collaboration that lasted for just two seasons. In that tenure, they delivered tons of highlight-worthy plays, an NBA Cup, and heartbreaking playoff injuries.

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Now, amid Giannis’s uncertain future with the Wisconsin side, the big man can reunite with Lillard once again.

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Speaking on SiriusXM NBA Radio, NBA Insider Chris Haynes revealed that the Portland Trail Blazers have shown “serious interest” in pairing the duo again. “I’ve heard Portland has a serious interest in getting a deal done and to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo to potentially bring back the pairing, the All-Star pairing of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.”

He further reminded the NBA World of the duo’s exploits on the offensive end. “Remember, their time together playing in Milwaukee, those two years, they were the highest-scoring duo, two years in a row,” he added.

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Notably, it wasn’t just another generic statement to hype the duo. No duo since the 1976 merger has averaged more points per game than Giannis-Dame while playing at least 100 games. In their 116 regular-season games together, the duo combined for a 58.5 ppg, producing a 73-43 record.

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They also have a stat line that even the legendary duos like Kobe-Shaq, MJ-Pippen, and Magic-Kareem couldn’t achieve. They became the first duo in the league’s history to average at least 24 ppg, 4rpg, and 6 apg each in back-to-back seasons. On top of that, they have multiple games with both of them scoring 25+ points and 10+ assists.

Beyond the numbers, it’s the relationship that the duo shared that elevated their performance on the court. Damian Lillard once admitted that Giannis’ dominance reduced the pressure off his shoulder. “He might be feeling it that night, and we can win a game with me scoring 12 points,” Lillard said, speaking of his time with the Bucks.

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While they couldn’t make a dent in the postseason, they still captured the NBA Cup in the 2024-25 season. Their first season together. They combined for 49 points to defeat the threatening OKC Thunder in the Finals. It showed a glimpse of how the duo could performance on high stake situation, given that they’re healthy.

However, injuries remained one of their major concerns. Insider Haynes added, “Injuries, unfortunately, for both of them in the playoffs, didn’t allow us to see what they can do in the playoffs.” The duo could only manage to share the court for three games in the playoffs and never advanced past the first round.

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In 2024, Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the playoffs with a calf injury. In the following season, Damian Lillard played through a blood clot and suffered a torn Achilles tendon that kept him out for an entire season.

The injury ultimately ended Dame’s tenure with the Bucks, as they waived his contract for a surprise Myles Turner inclusion. Haynes later reported that the Greek Freak wasn’t ‘pleased’ with the team’s decision.

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Since then, the Bucks have had a downhill journey. The team didn’t advance to the postseason for the first time in 9 seasons. Despite Giannis’ individual brilliance, averaging 27.6 ppg, the team had a disappointing campaign, finishing 11th with a 32-50 record.

Amid the turmoil, the situation intensified further after he reportedly approached the front office to discuss his future. Multiple reports stated that the Bucks engaged with potential teams to trade the former MVP ahead of the deadline. While they couldn’t find the suitor, reports suggest that the team will finalize the deal before the NBA Draft on June 23.

With teams in the West emerging as the frontrunners, the Blazers seemed to have entered the party as well. With the Portland side already emerging as a threat in the West, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s inclusion will definitely make them contenders.

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Still, an important question remains: Would the Bucks’ big man be willing to join the Blazers? Can the team afford him with a strong trade package?

Can the Blazers afford Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Chris Haynes, in the same podcast, revealed that Giannis Antetokounmpo can consider the Blazers. He added, “ I do believe Giannis would at least consider it. It wouldn’t be a situation where he would just say, ‘Nah. Throw it in the trash. I think this would be a situation that he would consider.”

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Given the duo’s chemistry on the court, it’s a realistic trade if the team manages to produce a convincing trade package. Unlike the Bucks’ current roster, the Blazers have a strong youth program that offers depth along with veteran experience. The players like Deni Avdija, Scoot Henderson, Donovan Clingan, Shaedon Sharpe, Jerami Grant, and Kris Murray, the Blazers have an uninterrupted offense supply.

It was something that the Bucks suffered in the past season. The team is heavily dependent on Giannis, and the numbers clearly show it. In the 2025-26 season, a late November stat revealed that the team had an offensive rating of 102.1 when Giannis sat on the bench, and 123.5 with him on the floor. The lack of a second option and depth has tormented the side.

However, that wouldn’t be the case in Portland. Also, along with the younger supporting cast, the team has veteran experience in the starting lineup with Lillard and Jrue Holiday. A strong championship experience that will elevate the team as contenders.

At the same time, the Blazers could lend two of their young assets, along with draft capital, to compensate the Bucks’ rebuild dream. Even if the team gives away Avdija and Clingan, the team still has a pool of talent to keep the depth in check.

Meanwhile, Damian Lillard, at 35, will not have to carry the offensive load single-handedly. Reuniting with Giannis will release the pressure and focus on shot creation and late-game buzzer beaters. With the clock ticking, the Bucks haven’t come close to a deal yet. With the Warriors knocking on their door, and Giannis reportedly showing interest in the Celtics, it’s a wait-and-watch situation.