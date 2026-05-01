“They Weren’t Happy”: Mark Cuban Clears the Air on Why He Considered Buying Mavs Back

In December 2023, Mark Cuban sold 73% of the Dallas Mavericks to the Adelsons for $3.5 billion. One and a half years later, he watched the team give up on Luka Doncic. And suddenly, the seller’s remorse felt deeper. Therefore, the obvious question is whether the 67-year-old has considered buying the team back.

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“If there was any chance of being able to do that anymore, I would, but that’s just not the game anymore,” Cuban told Front Office Sports. Since selling his majority stake, Cuban hasn’t held back on criticizing the trade and the team’s direction. He also detailed exactly how the reported investors approached him.

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“What happened was a bunch of people had contacted me; they weren’t happy with the way things were,” Cuban narrated. “And I was like, ‘Look, if you can get them to sell, I would be more than happy to contribute my equity, et cetera, et cetera, and help.’ But I didn’t expect that to materialize. I told them I didn’t think it would happen, that I didn’t think the Adelsons had any interest in selling. And they don’t.”

After cashing out 73% in December 2023, Cuban still holds 27%, yet the clock is ticking. The Adelsons can grab another 20% within four years, shrinking him to 7%. Meanwhile, under this new regime, chaos followed. In February 2025, less than a year after reaching the NBA Finals, Luka Doncic was shipped to the Los Angeles Lakers. As a result, the franchise flipped its future fast, leaving fans stunned and the direction feeling wildly uncertain.

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USA Today via Reuters Nov 16, 2009; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban yells from behind the bench during the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Bradley Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

In fact, earlier, Cuban admitted, “I don’t regret selling…I regret who I sold to. I made a lot of mistakes in the process, and I’ll leave it at that.” Mark Cuban handed over the franchise to Miriam Adelson’s family, linking the Mavericks to a $35 billion empire built on casinos across Las Vegas and Asia by her late husband, Sheldon. Meanwhile, power inside the organization shifted quickly. Miriam Adelson’s son-in-law, Patrick Dumont, stepped in as Sands Inc. CEO and now serves as the team’s governor.

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As speculation swirled, the Adelson and Dumont families pushed back firmly, stressing their long-term vision, their commitment to Dallas, and their ambition to build a championship contender. They also made one thing crystal clear: the team stays put, and their ownership stake could grow over time.

Cuban now remains in the picture but with evolving ambitions. He hasn’t closed the door on owning another NBA franchise. However, location will play a major role in any future move. At the same time, he acknowledged a tough reality—the open market presents steep challenges, even for someone with his resources and experience.

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Mark Cuban’s preference

“I wouldn’t want a cold-weather team, because flying from Dallas to where it’s freezing cold, I just couldn’t handle it,” the 67-year-old said. “But if it was a warm-weather team, I would seriously consider it. But if it was a put out to bid, if you’re the best bid, yeah, probably not.”

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Mark Cuban’s next move seems guided by sunshine and smooth winters, as his focus leans toward warm-weather NBA markets. That naturally brings teams like the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and Phoenix Suns into the spotlight. Alongside them sit franchises in Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, of course, and more. As a result, geography drives his strategy, and Cuban could shape his future in the league as much around climate as competition.

In simple terms, Cuban is hinting at coming back to Dallas as a majority owner if things go right. However, given the current picture, it’s difficult to say whether he can do that or not. But, it’s safe to say, the billionaire has a heart that beats for the Mavericks.