“They’re All Terrible”: Paul George, Draymond Green Disrespected by NBA Star Over Alternate Career

Draymond Green often finds himself involved in some controversy or back-and-forth with NBA players throughout his career. His bickering with the Suns’ superstar seemingly won’t end after the latest comments. This time, Green was not the only target, as Dillon Brooks also criticized Paul George’s move.

Be it LeBron James or any other superstar in the league, Brooks won’t stop expressing his feelings. The 30-year-old’s issues with Draymond Green are now new, and he renewed them with a new chapter on viral N3on’s stream. “I be getting on dudes that want to do the podcast grind while they’re still playing.” That’s when N3on threw in George’s and Green’s names in the mix, which received a negative response.

“They are all terrible,” Brooks bluntly said. “He (Green) talks too much for me. I’m saying they’re not good at basketball, so focus on hoops.” Their beef goes way back, and the two have taken multiple shots at each other, be it on court or through social media. In 2023, Brooks fired back at Draymond Green’s podcasting and hooping ability.

“Keep doing his podcast, keep blogging, keep doing his thing off the court. It’s cute. It’s fun,” Brooks said. “You should give the mic to Draymond. Maybe he’ll talk about me. Make him keep talking about me so I can play better.” The Suns’ star truly believes that he is better than Green, and in fact, there are other players besides the 4x NBA champion.

Former player Kenyon Martin, in November, infamously said that he could name 200 players better than Green. Brooks left a simple two-word comment on the post, which made it clear he concurred with everything Martin had to say. “No Cap.” While Brooks may have his opinion on current players and their podcasting roles, there is no doubt that Draymond Green and Paul George have created their own path with their strong IPs.

The fans are also showering them with love, as The Draymond Green Show has over 247k subscribers with a whopping 114,243,918 views. The 76ers star’s venture is even bigger and better. Podcast P with Paul George 804K subscribers 314,824,755 views. But this success has failed to translate to their on-court prowess.

George is currently averaging 16 points per game, which is his lowest since the 12-13 season, excluding the 14-15 season, where he played just 6 games due to injury. On the other hand, not known for his scoring, Draymond Green‘s rebounding this season (5.7) is the lowest since his second year in the league. There have been other players, instead of Brooks, who have called out active NBA stars for doing podcasting duties. But this allows them to express and be their authentic selves with the fan base.

Draymond Green calls for Paul George’s support

Some critics believe his podcast has been a distraction, and George knew Podcast P would receive some backlash. “I knew there were going to be people who had things to say about it: ‘He’s an athlete. He should be in the gym 24 hours a day.’ But to be honest, it’s therapeutic.” Despite calling it a therapy, Paul George decided to step away from his podcast to focus on the Philadelphia 76ers’ season and hasn’t uploaded since July 2025.

Draymond Green is one of the NBA’s loudest trash talkers and has only amplified his voice in recent years through his podcast, The Draymond Green Show. The nine-time All-Star hasn’t picked up the mic since his injury late in the ’ forgettable season, a decision Green took exception to. Green highlighted his own experience recording shows during the Golden State Warriors’ 2022 championship run as a sharp contrast to George’s break from podcasting.

It’s his second hiatus; the first one came in February 2025. Earlier in the season, Draymond Green didn’t appreciate Paul George not resuming his podcast. “But I can’t put P in my top-three no more, because as someone who went through a podcast and won a championship and took a beating for it all year, you can’t quit, P.”

While Green is urging PG to return, Brooks and other critics are asking current stars to stay away from podcasting.