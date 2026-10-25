“They’re Just Different”: Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla Finally Breaks Silence After Jaylen Brown & Jayson Tatum Drama Escalates

For years, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were an iconic duo, leading the Boston Celtics to multiple finals appearances and an NBA trophy; however, their relationship has seemingly taken an odd turn after Brown’s trade to the Philadelphia 76ers.

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Brown and Tatum played nine staggering seasons together. Brown even won the Finals MVP accolade in 2024 after winning the championship. They were the best weapons in the arsenal, so what changed? Head coach Joe Mazzulla highlighted that it perhaps comes down to compatibility.

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“Those two guys, they were together for 10 years, and they had great, great moments together,” Mazzulla said. “And at the end of the day, nobody is perfect. We all can be better. We all did great things. We all did things that we want to be better at. So I think it’s more just focusing on the greatness that those two were able to achieve and the fact that they’re both great people. They’re different in how they play the game. They’re different in how they handle things. They’re different. It doesn’t mean that it’s good or bad. They’re just different.”

The latest flare-up began after Tatum posted a YouTube video saying he was “just as much caught off guard as the rest of the world” by the trade, and Brown left a “cap” emoji on it. Tatum later said there was “no beef” and that the two were too old to have their relationship picked apart online, while Brown said he and Tatum were “not really” on speaking terms. Mazzulla was asked about the saga at practice on Sunday, after both players had spoken.

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This is not the first time Mazzulla has addressed the pair. Ahead of the 2024 Finals, he called the beef narrative unfair, saying they were “two completely different people” and great teammates who love each other. In January 2025, he again described them as different in how they go about things but united in wanting to win.

With Brown’s exit, Tatum becomes the solo franchise player with no one to compete with. In fact, broadcaster Stephen A. Smith even went as far as accusing Tatum of not helping keep Brown on the team.

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After all, Jaylen Brown played with the team for ten years and when Tatum had to be sidelined in 2025, he stepped in as the team’s best offensive player. Brown led the team to the playoffs, only to be traded a year later.

Brown was stung. “I’m still processing how this all went down. I’m excited and disappointed at the same time,” Brown wrote in a statement posted on his social media pages.

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Interestingly, it didn’t end here. Brown said that saying goodbye wasn’t easy because he’d given his life to the city of Boston. Alas, it was too late for him to make a difference in the Celtics.

After his trade, Jayson Tatum told the media that he was completely unaware. “I was just as much caught off guard as the rest of the world.” However, Jaylen Brown took to the comments to post a “cap” emoji.

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The idea? It almost looks like Brown was calling Tatum’s statement a lie. However, they made peace with one another not very long after. Tatum maintained that there was “no beef” between the two.

In response, Brown said, “I didn’t see the full thing, but I saw that he said it’s no beef, and I think he’s right… We accomplished some great things; he’s a hell of a basketball player, he’s got a great PR team. There’s no beef, but it might be a little lamb chops and some gravy. He should stay ready at all times.”

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In his words, Jaylen Brown makes it sound as if the two have small issues but that hasn’t led to a long-lasting conflict. As for what he meant by his “PR team,” it’s anyone’s guess.