Things Are Changing in Warriors Locker Room as Steve Kerr Confirms Big Decision

The Golden State Warriors’ foundations have remained the same throughout the years. The game revolves around a veteran core that, since its dynasty, has always included Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. The franchise fortified this identity with their trades, filling the roster with Jimmy Butler, Al Horford, and more. Any change would have to be inspired.

Steve Kerr found that during the preseason. Notably, former Florida forward Will Richard contributed on both sides in the Warriors’ 118-111 win over the Trail Blazers. He amassed 13 points, hit his threes, and managed to earn Kerr’s trust through his training camp display. That has forced the revered head coach to move away from his usual approach.

“If you’re on the roster, there’s always going to be a path. So much happens during the 82. I know one thing, I won’t hesitate to put him out there (in the regular season. I have that much confidence in him already,” Kerr said during his post-game presser as noted by Anthony Slater. The decision goes against the grain in the Warriors locker room, which has hardly produced a great young talent in recent years.

Furthermore, devoid opportunities for young guys was the reason behind their biggest conundrum during the offseason. In four seasons, Jonathan Kuminga has yet to solidify his place in the rotation. The former restricted free agent was keen on leaving so that he could have a platform to unleash his gifts. Moses Moody is another example of a player who has been in and out of rotations.

Steve Kerr’s offensive philosophy in Golden State has always revolved around Stephen Curry- and rightfully so. But what often gets overlooked is that the system isn’t built on Curry alone; it’s built through him. At its core lies a commitment to constant ball and player movement, the willingness to pass up good shots for great ones, and an unrelenting demand for selflessness.

That mindset is what transformed the Warriors into a dynasty. Players like Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Curry thrived not just because of individual brilliance, but because they bought into a system that valued connectivity over control.

It’s no coincidence that Golden State’s best shooters- Curry and Thompson- consistently led the league in threes, not because they dominated possessions, but because their teammates created those looks by trusting the flow rather than forcing shots that were merely available.

The secret sauce was the perfect marriage of player movement, intelligent screening, and ball circulation. The result? Four championships and one of the most beautiful offensive systems basketball has ever seen.

Draymond Green once recalled the turning point. Under former coach Mark Jackson, the offense leaned heavily on isolation and pick-and-rolls. When Kerr took over, his vision demanded a leap of faith. “He said, ‘The ball will always find the guy who’s supposed to get the shot,’” Green remembered.

At first, the message didn’t land. “I’m like, ‘Okay, you keep telling us to swing the ball- it’s not gonna find them,’” Green said. “And sure enough, as we bought into the system that he was bringing to us, the ball always found Steph, it always found Klay. It always found the guys it needed to find. It was just a matter of us buying in.”

That buy-in didn’t come instantly. Even a young Curry, who was dazzling defenders off the dribble, had to adjust to the rhythm of the system. “When Steve came in, he’s like, ‘Move the ball, move the ball!’” Green said. “I’m watching Steph Curry mix someone, and Kerr’s like, ‘Pass the ball!’”

Over time, that sacrifice became the Warriors’ identity. Kerr’s offense wasn’t designed to limit stars- it was designed to make everyone more dangerous.

Albeit, Kerr sees potential in Moody. However, things aren’t the same for JK. On numerous occasions, the Warriors’ head coach has admitted to the challenges of fitting Kuminga with the starting group. Kerr doesn’t see an inconsistent shooter fitting besides a team that thrives off spacing. But it seems he is prepared to embrace the fresh crop that the Warriors selected in the second round of the 2025 draft.

But why is Will Richard different?

Preparation and experience favor Will Richard

A second-round pick doesn’t usually find a place in the rotations easily. That’s the case for every team around the league, especially those in the championship hunt. It’s the intangibles that play a part in separating Will Richard from a traditional second-round pick. The former Gators forward is 22, yet in his rookie season.

Richard played four years in college, understanding how he can contribute to a team’s success. He’s a traditional 3-and-D player who shot 35.5% from beyond the arc in his collegiate career. In Kuminga’s case, skill isn’t the issue. It’s the fit. Will Richard has showcased his readiness to do the dirty work while being a reliable offensive contributor.

Against the Trail Blazers, he knocked down 3 of his five three-point attempts. Aside from that, his activity is what mattered. Richard is comfortable with handling the lights, clear by his 18-point performance in the NCAA Finals, which helped the Gators win the title. He’s seen the game far more than other rookies who entered alongside him.

It just so happens that the Warriors need his skill set. At 6’5”, Richard can shuffle between playing as a wing or a guard. Until De’Anthony Melton returns from injury, the 22-year-old could supply the Warriors with spacing and tenacious defense.

“He really knows how to play. He’s in the right spots all the time,” this praise from Kerr clarifies Richard’s development. Experience can’t be taught. In his four-year college career, Will Richard is seasoned to the point that he can read games and accordingly position himself.

That being said, should he be the only young talent promoted within the Warriors? At this point, with the core set to disperse soon, the Warriors need to prepare for their next phase. Players like Richard, Brandin Podziemski, and even Kuminga, if given opportunities, could help the Warriors remain competitive in the future.

For now, it’s a good sign to see a shift in Steve Kerr. But do you think Richard will get ample opportunity during the season? Let us know your views in the comments below.