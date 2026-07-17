Things Get Heated in Lakers-Bulls as Caleb Wilson Taunts Arthur Kaluma: “Who Are You?”

Caleb Wilson has never been shy about his ambitions. When the Chicago Bulls drafted him fourth overall, he made his intentions clear: “I want to be the greatest of all time.” It’s a bold claim, but Wilson has backed it up with a relentless work ethic and a refusal to back down from anyone, a lesson the Lakers’ Arthur Kaluma learned firsthand on Thursday.

Wilson dominated the night, leading all scorers with 21 points to go along with 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and a block. The highlight reel wrote itself: another trademark chase-down block, a thunderous poster dunk over Cameron Carr, and a viral halftime moment that may have stolen the show entirely.

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As both teams made their way to the locker rooms, the night’s simmering tensions finally boiled over. Kaluma, who had been jawing at the Bulls throughout the game, directed his frustrations toward Wilson one too many times. Wilson didn’t flinch. He turned, looked Kaluma dead in the eye, and fired back three words that immediately took over social media: “Who are you?”

Just another display of his personality that the Bulls fans are starting to love. He confirmed he will not play in our final Summer League game on Friday, thus finishing the Summer League averaging 23.5 points on 50% shooting (42% from three), 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 2.5 blocks.

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The 19-year-old opened his account with a massive 35 points against the Memphis Grizzlies last Friday. Plus, he led all scorers with 19 points and had a powerful dunk against the Utah Jazz on Monday. It’s clear why he wasn’t backing down. But his rival is no slouch either.

Despite being undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft, Kaluma spent one year with the South Bay Lakers of the NBA G League. Now, during the Summer League, he stood out with a 34-point performance against the Dallas Mavericks. Plus, the Lakers star ended with 14 points, four rebounds, and three assists while shooting 3-8 from the field (37.5 FG%) and 2-5 from behind the three-point line (40.0 3P%).

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There was another moment of trash-talking that caught everyone’s attention. Even Lakers Cameron Carr threw shots at the Bulls when they were leading 31-27 in the second quarter.

“It’s easy for me. Easy work. Easy work.”

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Clearly, there is no love lost between the young stars. The Summer League is a developmental stage, but the players are competing at the highest level.

Caleb Wilson set the bar high when he set out to build his legacy on Michael Jordan’s path. Being from North Carolina and entering with high potential, the comparisons could be made.

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But the 19-year-old went a step further to establish his authority.

“I want to be the greatest of all time. … Y’all got one of the goats in y’all history, so it’s time for another one.”

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Later, while appearing on ESPN’s show, he said, “I’m just hungry, bro, I’m hungry,” to Kendrick Perkins. ” I want to be the greatest ever. I feel like it’s not out of my reach.”

Even Kevin Garnett has liked what he’s seen from the young Bulls star. The Celtics legend even gave Caleb Wilson a new nickname, ‘Little Ticket’. It is the iteration of the nickname ‘The Big Ticket’. Getting KG’s endorsement will go a long way toward the 19-year-old’s career.