Things Have Changed in Warriors Front Office as Stephen Curry Confirms Disinterest in Trade Plans

The unrest in the Golden State Warriors organization is spilling. There seems to be direct heat between the higher-ups and the veterans. And well, this could be one of the reasons why the Dubs are failing to make any trade moves so far. At the heart of it all stand two primary characters: Stephen Curry and Joe Lacob. While the former is working towards that one last championship push, the latter is searching for credits.

A sharply worded column from longtime NBA voice Brad Botkin has taken off online, largely because of one pointed argument. He openly links Joe Lacob’s ego to decisions that could fast-track the collapse of the already-waning Warriors’ dynasty.

For five years now, Golden State shaped its future beyond Stephen Curry, driven largely by owner Joe Lacob. The goal was legacy control. Brad Botkin framed it bluntly, writing, “In other words, Joe wants credit.” However, as long as Curry remains central, success flows his way. Botkin added, “And he(Lacob) knows anything that happens while Curry is still on his team is going to be credited, rightfully, to Curry.”

According to the veteran’s column, Lacob aimed for a different ending, one centered on his own vision rather than the Golden State Warriors’ legacy. Therefore, even as Curry powered the franchise to an NBA title in 2022, Lacob had already been shaping the next era years earlier.

His focus shifted toward future faces, guided by his Light Years philosophy. As a result, long-term planning began to compete with Curry’s prime years, creating tension between winning now and authoring what comes next.

In 2020, Lacob influenced the decision to keep the No. 2 pick and select James Wiseman, a 6-foot-11 center, instead of trading for proven help. Then, a year later, he steered the draft toward Jonathan Kuminga over Trey Murphy III. The bet centered on an 18-year-old with star upside, immediate support for Stephen Curry, and long-term box office pull at Chase Center.

Sometimes it feels like someone has shifted a chair in the Warriors’ timeline. Because the franchise, before and after Bob Myers seem completely different. Well, there was a time when the Warriors’ front office prioritized players’ voices. Bleacher Report recently revealed, “Bob Meyers says that Draymond texted him at ‘4, 5 in the morning’ from Tokyo, hinting at which players he wanted GSW to draft in 2021.”

According to Myers, Green reached out as early as 4 am and pushed for Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody ahead of the season. Initially, Bob Myers questioned the Moody call. However, the front office selected both of Draymond Green’s preferred options in the first round.

Now, there is a subtle (or maybe loud) distance. However, Curry has clarified that he has the same rapport with Mike Dunleavy and the front office in the post-Bob Myers era. The 37-year-old explained that the shift to Mike Dunleavy reflects shared decision-making rather than control. Therefore, discussions remain open yet unresolved at times. Feedback flows both ways. However, final calls stay above his role.

Meanwhile, the Baby-Faced Assassin has seemingly given up on any trade deals this midseason. Steph’s message is particularly crucial for the franchise in its present situation. Jimmy Butler’s ACL injury has ended the season for him. Jonathan Kuminga’s future is still in darkness, and Curry has no support on the floor.

Stephen Curry turns his face away from any trade talks

After posting 27-points agains the Utah Jazz on Wednesday and clinching a 140-124 win, Curry made his feelings clear. “Myself, Draymond [Green], just knowing the conversations are happening all the time. I don’t ever get into hypotheticals. It’s a waste of time,” he said.

Steph further added, “It’s a waste of time. It’s a waste of energy. It’s not my job to do that. Mike [Dunleavy Jr.] and the entire front office, I’m sure, making calls. I’m sure taking looks, seeing what’s going on.”

Stephen Curry spoke as Golden State hit a critical stretch. The Warriors have lacked interior strength since Jimmy Butler’s injury. Meanwhile, the buzz around Giannis Antetokounmpo seeking a new team grows louder. Therefore, Curry’s comments land as a grounded reality check. He understands shifting conditions. However, while aware of internal talks, Curry prefers distance, choosing involvement only when discussions turn concrete and actionable.

“That’s our process,” Curry confirmed. So, as the voices in the NBA grow louder about the Warriors’ fate, Stephen Curry stands in doubt and hope. He still wants his last dance to end with a championship. But a shift in the front office’s behavior, and the lack of interest in listening to the stars, could jeopardize everything.