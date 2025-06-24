Things Shifted For Ayesha Curry After Stephen Curry Made Sudden Health Decision 5 Years Ago

Change is a constant, and families have that superhero with an invisible cape who navigates that. And when you’re the wife of a 4x champion who’s constantly changing the game, you adapt like a champ. That’s Ayesha Curry, the pivotal force in Stephen Curry’s evolving story. An entrepreneur, author, culinary guru, and the founder of Domaine Curry, she has experienced significant shifts in her husband’s life, both on and off the court. The mom of 4 recently got candid about how these little shifts have played into the heart of her home – her kitchen.

While we were in finals frenzy over OKC and Indiana, Ayesha Curry was in chef-preneur mode at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Colorado. She was representing Domaine Curry, the wine business she launched with her sister-in-law, Sydell Curry. That didn’t stop her from dishing a little-known gourmet ritual the Chef has on game day. “For the majority of his career, I would make a game day pasta,” the 36-year-old revealed about Stephen Curry. We suppose when you’re married to a culinary wiz, the PB&J ritual doesn’t cut it anymore. However, even this tradition was short-lived.

Ayesha went on to say, “And then the past five years, four years, that shifted because he altered his workout a little bit and needed different nutrients at different times.” Curry’s gotten older, his 3-point shot has evolved, and he’s worked out with new teammates. Only right that his ritualistic diet changed too. But to what?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ayesha Curry’s evolution with Steph Curry

“And so now on game days when he’s home, I make him breakfast, but then we skip the game day pasta. So things shifted,” Curry’s wife told PEOPLE . Ayesha, however, didn’t dish (pun intended) what makes up Stephen Curry’s game day breakfast. You can refer to her first book, Tastes: Breakfasts with The Currys, for that. While we wait for her to reveal this little tidbit, one other question remains. What changed five years ago for Curry to renounce his wife’s pasta?

Five years ago, the current NBA champions had no answer to The Chef when he drained 46 points in OKC, including an electrifying game-winner. The then-32-year-old was benched for several months to recuperate from a broken hand. Yet he averaged 32.0 points, 5.8 assists, and 5.5 rebounds in 63 games in 2020-21. He also skipped the Tokyo Olympics to focus on his family, as Steph and Ayesha were parents to three kids – Riley, Ryan, and Cannon. Their youngest, Caius Chai Curry, was born in 2024. So, Ayesha balanced writing with motherhood, Steph’s game-day meals, and her multiple businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ayesha had authored two recipe books before she released The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do in 2020. It was also the year that marked the launch of Sweet July – her empire that consists of a publishing label, a television production, a cafe, a home goods line, a skincare line, and so much more.

She partners with her husband on the energy drink, Plezi, and with her sister-in-law on Domaine. Meanwhile, Steph’s dad, Dell, disclosed more of the Curry family’s rituals. Their changing traditions must work because Steph teased he’s got another five seasons left in him. That’s more rituals and a lot more time to change.