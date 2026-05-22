Things Turn Frosty in Bucks Locker Room as Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Teammate Reveals Concerning Signs Amid Trade Rumors

Where will Giannis Antetokounmpo land this offseason? That is a mystery everyone around the NBA is trying to solve. Some believe the 2-time MVP might end up in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, others think Miami is the one. But this uncertainty isn’t just causing chaos across the league; the tension is deeper in the Bucks locker room. Bobby Portis gave a glimpse of the situation on the Night Cap podcast.

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Portis shared, “It’s hard for us right now to have a conversation when the future is just so blurry. The future is so blurry right now.” He added, “As I said before, God needs to worry about themselves being the best they can be, coming back and trying to change the narrative about whatever the media has put on them or the team, whatever it is.”

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Simply put, the narrative around the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo is that of unrest. Earlier in April, the NBA had to intervene through an investigation when the front office claimed that the Greek star had not fully recovered from the knee hyperextension he sustained against the Indiana Pacers on March 15. Meanwhile, reports said that the team was considering shutting him down for the rest of the season, and Giannis didn’t agree.

Now, coming back to the locker room, Bobby Portis added, “Right now, bro, like you just said, the owner said that by June, the draft, whatever it is, they’re gonna do something with Giannis, whatever it is. So the future is blurry. So we can’t really have them conversations until we know who is on the team for real.” Antetokounmpo’s teammate concluded, “Right now, it’s mano a mano for real. You could talk to somebody. Right now, you’d be trying to get in the gym, stay ready, stay sharp.”

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Looking back, Milwaukee Bucks owner Jimmy Haslam gave the Greek Freak an ultimatum via an ESPN interview. Apparently, there is a six or seven-week timeline to decide, “whether Giannis is going to sign a max contract and stay with us or he’s going to play somewhere else.” That statement does not just shape the offseason. It changes the entire balance of power.

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Because while the clock keeps ticking toward the October 1 deadline for a four-year, $275 million extension, another battle is already playing out behind the scenes. And that is where things stop being straightforward. And that is also where all the trade conversations find their roots.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s name is charting the trade market

The first team in question is the Los Angeles Lakers, of course. The proposed LA package for Giannis Antetokounmpo focuses more on future assets than current stars. It includes the 25th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, two unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, multiple pick swaps, and enough salary cap flexibility to take on Giannis’ massive contract. The deal would give Milwaukee long-term rebuilding assets, while LA bets everything on building around the Greek Freak for an immediate championship push.

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Meanwhile, another report from Gery Woelfel claims the Miami Heat are putting together a major trade package. The offer will seemingly focus on young players and valuable draft picks. And if the Bucks and Heat shake hands, then Milwaukee’s potential return from the other end would reportedly include Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, the No. 13 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, plus first-round picks in 2031 and 2033. It’s a mix of proven scoring, young upside, and long-term draft capital.

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At the same time, Giannis Antetokounmpo will earn $58.5 million next season. He also holds a massive $62.8 million player option for 2027-28. With that financial timeline approaching quickly, Milwaukee is under pressure. They either lock him into a long-term extension or explore trade options before the situation grows even more uncertain. Moreover, the unrest within the Bucks locker room shows the impact of the Greek star’s trade rumors.