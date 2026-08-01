“Things Went Too Far”: Dillon Brooks Wants Jimmy Butler in a Boxing Match Over Past Animosity

Jimmy Butler and Dillon Brooks don’t look eye-to-eye. Years of heated clashes have turned their rivalry into one of the NBA’s most personal feuds. Butler has already made his feelings clear. Now Brooks has done the same, openly naming the Warriors star as the one player he wants to fight.

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Recently, the Phoenix Suns guard appeared on Neon’s livestream. During their conversation, the host asked him, “If you could box any NBA player right now, who would you box?” Without a moment’s hesitation, Brooks responded:

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“Jimmy Butler.”

“For me, I don’t know, it’s all about basketball, for sure,” He continued, “But I just feel like some things went too far. You want to yap on social and stuff like that, which is cool, like in the interviews….I always feel that animosity, though, which that’s good for me.”

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For now, Dillon Brooks has to wait for Jimmy Butler to return to the floor as he is recovering from the Achilles injury. However, once the 36-year-old makes a comeback, “I want that,” Brooks said.

Well, Butler has yet to respond to Brooks’ open challenge. Now, despite their age difference, Jimmy Butler and Dillon Brooks match up closely in size. Only one inch in height and five pounds in weight separate the two forwards.

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However, if the Warriors forward accepts his rival’s challenge, then he will be on the same list as Deron Williams, Michael Carter-Williams, and Nate Robinson. Now, an obvious question pops into the mind: What is the root of this rivalry?

The Golden State Warriors moved within one win of advancing after claiming a 109-106 victory over the Houston Rockets and grabbing a 3-1 lead in the 2025 first-round playoff series. Jimmy Butler led the charge with 27 points, five rebounds, and six assists.

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Meanwhile, emotions boiled over as Draymond Green clashed with Tari Eason, while Butler and Dillon Brooks traded words during the Rockets’ free throws in the 2nd quarter. Butler unloaded on Brooks in the middle of the exchange, telling him, “You a bum and a b****. You weak, you weak.”

The Warriors celebrated the win. However, the tension carried into the postgame. Butler made his feelings unmistakable about the ex-Rockets star. “No, we’re not having fun,” he said. “Get me on record on this: I don’t like Dillon Brooks. We’re never having fun. I’m a fierce competitor, he’s a fierce competitor, but ain’t nothing fun about that.”

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It is usually rare in the NBA to have players come out in public and spew dislike for their peers. However, the storyline takes a different turn between Jimmy Butler and Dillon Brooks. Now, it will be interesting to see whether Butler accepts Brooks’ boxing idea or not.