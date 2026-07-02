“Thinks He’s the Smartest Guy in Every Room”: Jaylen Brown’s ‘Disease’ Made Him Difficult to Deal With, Says Analyst

Jaylen Brown’s offseason drama in Boston has finally ended. Paul Pierce’s final chapter in the city ended with a trade to Brooklyn in a deal that stripped the franchise bare. Kevin Garnett went with him. Both were eventually celebrated again, but the manner of the exit stayed after the banners went up. Jaylen Brown has now joined that company, and before the dust of his departure even settles, Colin Cowherd offered the reason he says he heard from inside the building.

Cowherd on an episode of the Volume podcast said:

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“I had two NBA sources … two people in the league, one an executive, one a scout, say that Jaylen Brown has — it’s a disease. He suddenly thinks he’s the smartest guy in every room he’s in … You make a lot of money, suddenly you’re absolutely sure, you don’t wanna listen to your bosses, you don’t wanna listen to consultants, you don’t wanna listen to teammates.”

The 2024 Finals MVP saw his value become one of the NBA’s biggest debates over the past week. The biggest concern wasn’t his talent but his salary, as it takes roughly 35% of a team’s salary cap each season, leading many executives and analysts to question whether he provides enough value relative to his cost. Also, The Ringer argued that while Brown is an excellent player, some analytics departments don’t view him as a top-tier offensive engine.

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The Boston Celtics traded Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Paul George, two first-round picks (including an unprotected 2031 first-rounder), and two second-round picks. The move broke up the Brown-Jayson Tatum duo after a decade together. He left the C’s after averaging 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists last season.

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Jaylen Brown Traded “Under Duress,” League Insider Says

ESPN’s insider Brian Windhorst on the Hoop Collective shared details of conversations surrounding how the Jaylen Brown trade went down.

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“People are saying to me … and this is just the league speculation, it’s not reporting, but I don’t dispute it, is that this was a trade that was made under duress, that this was not a trade that you would make in a clinical setting. There’s no deadline, didn’t have to do it by the end of July 1st, … wouldn’t do this trade under these circumstances if everything was equal, that something wasn’t equal.”

Before the Philadelphia deal, Brown had already been involved in several major discussions. The Celtics reportedly offered the four-time All-Star as the centerpiece in a package for Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the Milwaukee Bucks preferred another offer. The Minnesota Timberwolves also explored acquiring JB before moving elsewhere, with reports suggesting they felt another star was a better roster fit and would cost less.