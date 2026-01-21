$38 Million Nets Star Leads Lakers Trade Race After 3x All-Star Pressures Rob Pelinka

The period leading to the trade deadline on February 5 has been awkwardly quiet this season, despite multiple players on the trade block for weeks. One of the most talked-about teams is the Los Angeles Lakers. The latest name to be added to their new potential target list is Michael Porter Jr. While there’s no doubt about his shooting ability whatsoever, a former NBA star-turned-analyst recently lost his mind over the pace of events.

“There’s like 10 people that need to go, and I’m wondering why they’re still here,” Gilbert Arenas ranted on his podcast, expressing frustration over the trade market. “Like I don’t even want to watch the Lakers right now because I’m watching people who’s not even going to be there. That’s like, I’m tired of hearing the rumors. Make it happen. You know, you’re going to trade him when the clock hit. Just let’s go.”

The 3x NBA All-Star’s comments came after reports from Hardwood Paroxysm’s Matt Moore linked two Brooklyn Nets players to the Purple & Gold.

“Have heard about a lot of talks between the Lakers and Nets the past two years, and they did the DFS trade already, so there’s a relationship,” Moore posted. “Claxton would be a very good get, but there’s also the possibility of their going in for MPJ.”

Porter Jr., who will make about $38 million this season, would be a great addition to the Lakers. The team needs a center aside from Deandre Ayton. As far as the Nets star goes, he is a big man with the ability to shoot from beyond the arc. But how does trading him affect the bigger picture?

Can Michael Porter Jr.’s addition help the Lakers?

The Los Angeles Lakers are among the top 10 offensive teams in the league. With Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves driving their offense, it is hardly surprising. However, they are ranked among the bottom 5 in defensive rating. By comparison, it’s no rocket science to determine that Rob Pelinka needs to add a defensive player to compete in the West.

So does it make sense to trade for Michael Porter Jr., even if it is difficult? Any straight answer is difficult. But Porter is an excellent shooter. He leads the league with nine catch-and-shoot points per game. The Nets star is currently averaging 25.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists a game. If he plays alongside LeBron James and Luka Doncic, that’s a sure route to success. However, the bigger question is the sustainability of the trade.

The Lakers will most probably have to part ways with Austin Reaves, who was on a breakout year before the injury. Trading him would mean the Lakers lose a ball handler and a scorer who could create for himself, aside from what they would additionally need to free up to accommodate Porter Jr.’s salary.

While the Lakers have struggled from the 3-point line, their offense has remained elite. Moreover, if there’s anything Redick needs right now, it’s a wing player who can contribute in multiple areas where the team needs help.

Pelinka could also work out a Maxi Kleber, Gabe Vincent, Rui Hachimura, and Jarred Vanderbilt (at least three) swap alongside a future draft pick to further sweeten the Porter Jr. deal with the Nets. It might still be too expensive a deal to pull off, though.