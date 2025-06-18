$35M Kyrie Irving Proposal Gives Nico Harrison Advantage as Surprising Anthony Davis Trade Value Emerges

Dallas Mavericks fans have found life again since they got the number one pick. It’s all clear who they are picking. The transformational franchise keystone Cooper Flagg is heading to the Mavericks. Life just keeps getting better from there. All reports also suggest Kyrie Irving is likely to sign an extension with the organization as he heads into the last season of his contract. But he could do something that could help the team round up their roster.

There’s just a catch. It will require a major sacrifice from the 33-year-old All-Star guard.

Currently, Irving can opt into his player option for close to $43 million and delay his decision for the next season. However, Nico Harrison is desperate to sign Irving’s loyalty for another three seasons. But it would need KAI to be the bigger man. With a rumored deal around $120 million, Irving would have to accept a salary of $35 million for the upcoming season, an $8 million drop.

It’s a massive decrease for a player who is one of the two superstars residing in Dallas. Additionally, with his return scheduled for January, Irving won’t even be missing a lot of games. However, the upside is the chance to strengthen their lock on their championship hopes.

As Nick Angstadt explains on Locked on Mavericks, “The 35 million would be incredible for the Mavericks because it would put the Mavericks below the second apron. It would also give them like a $5.7 million tax mid-level exception. And so that so that’s the two different things,”.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center.

Even a standard $13 million contract for Flagg would see the Mavericks stay under the second apron. Furthermore, the Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception would allow them to sign a veteran player to strengthen their bench, one of the priorities for Harrison in the offseason. But this is a situation in an ideal world where Irving does accept these demands.

What if he doesn’t? Can the Mavericks possibly look for another blockbuster trade?

Anthony Davis still remains valuable

Recently, the Grizzlies’ receiving four first-round picks for Desmond Bane shocked some NBA fans. Notably, a common discussion became the Mavs underselling of Luka Doncic. They only received one pick from the Lakers, alongside Anthony Davis. Many felt it was a steal. But the reality might be far from it.

Davis did spend the majority of his partial season with Dallas on the bench. He aggravated his groin injury in his first game. However, around the league, it’s well known that when healthy, AD is a colossal force who can take over games. So even if the Mavericks were to trade him, the return would be significant.

“Somebody brought up the Anthony Davis thing, too. And he’s like, “Well, Anthony Davis was on the market right now. He’d fetch four or five first-round picks in the market.” Anthony Davis had value and has value right now. There’s been some people that have said, “Oh, the Mavs got less for Luka Doncic than the Grizzlies got for Desmond Bane.” That’s just not true,” Angstadt revealed what Shams Charania said about Davis’ stock.

Although the Mavericks would benefit from being under the second apron, they don’t plan on trading AD away. The Brow was brought in for his defensive acumen. Harrison wants it to be the style that the Mavericks can play off. Additionally, with Flagg entering as a versatile defender, his partnership with Anthony Davis could be key to unlocking the potential of this roster.

The priority more than anything is health. If they can stay healthy, the sky is the limit. But if Irving does take a pay cut, it would allow them to prepare for unforeseen circumstances that a long season can unfold.