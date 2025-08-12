30 NBA Teams Notified About Cam Thomas Demand After Disrespectful Offer

The Brooklyn Nets’ contract talks with Cam Thomas have shifted from quiet backroom discussions to a public standoff drawing attention across the league. With training camp closing in, the gap between the two sides is widening rather than narrowing.

Thomas is coming off an odd year, averaging an excellent 24 points but in just 23 appearances, trying to establish himself as one of the league’s most dangerous young scorers. Yet Brooklyn’s reported two-year, $28 million proposal, with a team option, has fallen far short of his long-term expectations.

“One league source told NetsDaily where Thomas sees his market, using comparable players around the league: Jalen Green, making $33.3 million per year until 2027–28… Immanuel Quickley, making $32.5 million over the next four years… Tyler Herro averaging $32 million over the next two years… “That’s where he sees his market, if not higher,”” the report stated. This places Thomas’ target salary in the $30-40 million per year range: a figure that dwarfs Brooklyn’s opening offer.

By making these comparisons public, Thomas is reframing the conversation. Instead of vague disagreement over value, he’s set specific benchmarks, daring Brooklyn to meet them or risk losing him. It’s no longer about the Nets’ internal evaluation. This is a league-wide signal that any team willing to meet his price could become a potential suitor. That kind of leverage, rare for a player his age, can turn a contract stalemate into a bidding war.

For the Nets, the challenge is clear: choose between matching the ambitions of a young scorer on the rise or maintaining fiscal discipline in a market that often undervalues single-skill players. And the decision isn’t just about money, but about perception. A front office seen as unwilling to invest in its own emerging talent risks damaging relationships with current stars, future draft picks, and even free agents who may question the franchise’s commitment to winning.

(This is a developing story …)