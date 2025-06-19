$31.3Mn Trade Proposal Sends Walker Kessler & Jazz Star to Lakers Amid Austin Reaves Rumors

After the disappointing end at the first round of the playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers are wasting no time in reshaping their roster around superstars Luka Doncic and LeBron James. With their sights set firmly on the championship contention in the loaded Western Conference. General Manager Rob Pelinka seems to be ready to take a major swing to solve the team’s glaring frontcourt issues. A newly surfaced trade proposal would see the Lakers acquire Walker Kessler and John Collins from the Utah Jazz. But while the trade buzz grows, so do questions. The future of Austin Reaves, who could be a casualty of the Lakers’ aggressive win-now strategy.

According to league insiders like Andy Larsen and Art Cummings, the Lakers are actively working on a trade framework centered around the $31.3 million combined salary of John Collins ($26.5M) and Walker Kessler ($4.8M), who’s entering the final year of his rookie deal before hitting restricted free agency next offseason. The proposed deal would send Dalton Knecht, Jarred Vanderbilt, Maxi Kleber, a 2031 first-round pick, and three pick swaps to the Utah Jazz—a hefty package for a team still trying to recover from the loss of Anthony Davis in the Luka Doncic blockbuster.

And the centerpiece of this potential deal? Walker Kessler, the 7-footer, whose elite shot blocking and rim protection have made him a hot commodity across the league. Likewise, the Lakers have long admired Kessler’s foot alongside LeBron and Luka, and nearly traded for him last season. But Utah’s steep asking price, reportedly including both LA’s 2029 and 2031 unprotected first-round picks, stalled talks.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the other hand, with John Collins added to the mix as a potential buy-low candidate, the conversation gained new life. Jazz insider Andy Larsen recently noted on Locked On Jazz that, the Lakers’ interest in Collin dates back to the trade deadline. “The Lakers-John Collins has been a conversation that’s been had,” Larsen said. “He had a productive enough season last year that there should be interest in the league somewhere for him. I don’t expect the Jazz to get value back necessarily in those deals though.”

AD

Kessler, still on a rookie-scale deal, offers a rare mix of rebounding, vertical spacing, and interior defense. The Lakers view him as a potential long-term answer at the center after the failed pursuit of Mark Williams. And the inability to replace Davis’ physical presence. As for Collins, the 27-year-old opted into his $25.58 million player option for the 2025-26 season. Making him a high upside, short-term swing. Despite injury limitations last year, Collins averaged 19 points, 8.2 rebounds, and shot 39.9% from deep in just 40 games.

While there’s a possibility of the Lakers acquiring two starting-caliber frontcourt players for a package that doesn’t touch their core, at least, not yet. When the Lakers swung a blockbuster deal last season, for Doncic, shipping out All-NBA big man Anthony Davis. It left them dangerously thin up front. A flaw that became brutally clear in their five-game series loss to the Timberwolves. Pelinka also shed light into LA’s offeseason plans, “We know we have a need for a big,”

So, the team will trade for a center, then use the taxpayer midlevel exception for a backup. But making these moves without sacrificing core depth is difficult. And that is where the Austin Reaves dilemma enters.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As trade rumours make rounds, is Austin Reaves part of the conversation?

Austin Reaves’ current four-year, $53.8 million contract—paying him just $13.9 million in 2025-26—is widely regarded as one of the best value deals in the NBA. That affordability, combined with his production, makes him a highly attractive trade chip. However, the Lakers remain reluctant to part ways with him unless the return involves a top-tier or foundational big man—think Bam Adebayo, Jarrett Allen, or Domantas Sabonis—not secondary options like Nic Claxton or Daniel Gafford.

Thanks to Reaves’ team-friendly cap hit, L.A. has the flexibility to package him with draft picks or expiring contracts to pursue a high-impact upgrade, all without blowing up their salary structure.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At 27, Reaves is coming off a career-best season. With 20.2 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game, from deep over 73 games. He has become one of the Lakers’ most reliable two-way players. His ability to play off-ball makes him a natural for both Lebron and Luka. But with Dalton Knecht impressing early and L.A. looking to bulk up their frontcourt. It is possible that Pelinka explores the market.

In fact, ESPN’s Zach Kram recently proposed a massive four-team deal. That would send Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Warriors, and Reaves to the Milwaukee Bucks. Whether or not he becomes part of a subsequent deal remains unclear. However, Rob Pelinka isn’t standing pat. With just days until the 2025 NBA Draft and free agency close behind, the Lakers are set to reshape their roster once again. And the moves they make or don’t over the next few weeks will define the final act of LeBron’s career and the beginnings of Luka’s legacy in L.A.