$36M Trade Idea Emerges as Perfect Fix for Anthony Edwards & Co After Kevin Durant Snub

When Kevin Durant gave Minnesota the cold shoulder, the Timberwolves fans felt the sting. A pairing of KD and Anthony Edwards had “NBA Final” written all over it. But as Wolves Nation grapples with Durant’s snub, a new, realistic name has entered the conversation. One that may not have the prestige, but might just bring the perfect fit.

The Timberwolves are a team on the brink. Fresh off a back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances, they have the league’s newest superstar, Anthony Edwards. An elite frontcourt anchored by Rudy Gobert and a highly competitive bench. But there is a glaring issue, secondary shot creation, especially when Edwards gets doubled or wears down.

So the solution? Phil Mackey and Judd Zulgad from Flagrant Howls propose Coby White.

The 6’5” guard from Chicago is fresh off a breakout season and carries one of the most team-friendly contracts in the league. With just $12 million due this upcoming season, his contract is set to expire, making him a prime candidate for an extension or a trade. The Hosts of the podcast say theoretically the Wolves could get him on a short-term deal or negotiate a long-term extension if he fits – like how De’Aaron Fox’s situation unfolded in Sacramento. And other than the money, this sweetens the deal more: “These are just his points: 44, 20, 21, 29, 31, 23, 26, 24, 35, 36, 37, 31, 37, 18,” Mackey said. “There’s not a guy like that…there’s not a guy like that you would say, ‘Oh yeah, he’s gonna get 28 points tonight.’”

via Imago Jan 6, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) brings the ball up court against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

White fits Tim Connelly’s prototype of the big, physical guards. He has the range to stretch defenses and the ability to slash and finish. And while He may not be a pure floor general like Mike Conley, he is more than capable of facilitating the offence. As Mackey added, “He might not dish 11 assists like Trae Young, but he can handle, he can dish, and he can score.”

And the last part matters. Because, as Judd Zulgad said, “if they collapse on Ant, Coby can dagger you 100%”. Having White would give the Wolves a go-to score off the dribble, who is not afraid of the moment. Plus, with Conley likely nearing the end of his run and Rob Dillingham still raw, White’s addition would offer both, immediate impact and a long-term upside.

What made Kevin Durant turn away from the Wolves?

Let us rewind for a moment. When Kevin Durant hit the trade market, the Timberwolves jumped in immediately. They believed that his relationship with Anthony Edwards, close-knit and battle-tested during the Paris Olympics, would be the tipping point. But it was not.

Despite Minnesota’s rise, elite roster, and a legit superstar in Ant, Durant showed “no desire” to join the Wolves. As ESPN’s Marc Spears put it, many around the league were “surprised” KD passed on the Wolves, especially given his bond with Edwards. But Edwards wasn’t about to beg. “He’s in Atlanta working on his game and eating lemon pepper wings,” Spears said. “He’s not trying to change KD’s mind.”

Likewise, White’s name might not trend on Twitter like KD’s, but for a team on the verge of Minnesota, he could be the missing piece. And if you ask Ant, he might just welcome the guy who can “dagger” defenses when they key in on him. This is Coby’s chance to shine, with the league’s next superstar by his side.