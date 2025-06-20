$36M Trade Proposal for Jonathan Kuminga Solves Key Warriors Issues Amid Lakers Rumors

The puzzle about Jonathan Kuminga’s fit within the present Golden State Warriors remains as jumbled as it was last season. As a restricted free agent, his future will be determined by how the league views him. Joe Lacob doesn’t want to let him go. However, Steve Kerr has admitted he doesn’t see the 22-year-old playing long spells in his current plan. That could lead to a move for the explosive forward.

The Warriors Plus Minus crew had heard rumors about Nikola Vucevic being on the Warriors’ radar. However, Marcus Thompson has another player in mind. “That’s not the bull they should be going after. Coby White, baby. That’s the bull they need to go after,” he said on the show.

White deals with all the problems the Warriors have in the absence of Stephen Curry. He’s a vivacious guard who looks to create and keep the pace going. And there’s one upside to the Warriors dealing with the Chicago Bulls. “That is also a team that has been interested in Jonathan Kuminga for years,” Anthony Slater added.

One of the core reasons Kerr hasn’t been able to slot Kuminga into lineups is because of his inability to shoot the three consistently. Since Jimmy Butler arrived in the Bay, the role of a slashing forward is also filled. Hence, it would be a good move that could provide high value to the Warriors, with White being on the last year of his $36 million extension with the Bulls.

via Imago Apr 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) looks on during warmups before the game against the LA Clippers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

It’s still unclear whether he would look to re-sign or test free agency. But on Warriors Plus Minus, Marcus Thompson also notes that doing business with the Bulls is an “unpredictable experience,”. If there’s no interest from their side, there’s no way Kuminga would move to the East.

But similarly, on a positive note for the player, Slater has had a conversation with him. Visiting him in Cleveland, Jonathan Kuminga has been working hard in the offseason. His eyes are set on a bold goal. JK wants to turn into a multiple-time All-Star forward who can contribute majorly to a team’s success. With everything that’s out there, it’s hard to see him getting those opportunities with Steve Kerr.

But there are people listening to the praise around him.

The Lakers can steal Jonathan Kuminga?

The Lakers have been in the headlines throughout the postseason. Their playoff exit underscored the need for elite defenders and a true center on their roster. Rob Pelinka has also hinted at making the necessary changes to the team in order to consolidate the Luka Doncic-LeBron James tandem. And as a man of surprises, Iztok Franko does feel he could take a stab at getting Kuminga.

“Rob the Pelinka, he’s typically surprising with some moves, maybe they take like, a swing on a guy… He’s, for example, another guy who is an athlete who can be a great defender who is an elite athlete and would fill all this skill set,” he said on Buha’s Block.

Still, doubts surround Jonathan Kuminga. Can he adapt to a role that doesn’t see him dominate the ball? Franko thinks that besides a creator like Luka Doncic, Kuminga will have the opportunities to shine compared to playing beside Stephen Curry.

It’s comparable to the role Jaden McDaniels plays on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Kuminga’s ace will have to use his athleticism to guard the best player on the opposition. Offensively, transition plays and lobs can fill his appetite. It’s still a developing story with not a lot of substance. However, there’s reason to believe JK would thrive under the Purple and Gold, especially with how valuable JJ Redick considers players like him and Jared Vanderbilt.

But them being from the same conference, do you think there's a chance the Warriors will let Jonathan Kuminga walk? Let us know what you think in the comments below.