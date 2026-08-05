30-Year-Old Ex-NBA Forward Faces Suspension Overseas After Violating Anti-Drug Policy

Last month, former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell was suspended after failing a drug testing process while playing for the Adelaide 36ers. Now, another former NBA talent is facing a similar situation, receiving a one-month suspension after a failed in-competition doping test. It marked his second offense under Sport Integrity Australia rules.

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ESPN reported Sydney Kings forward Xavier Cooks has completed a one-month suspension after testing positive for THC during an in-competition doping control test. The suspension was issued by Sport Integrity Australia under the Australian National Anti-Doping Policy 2021 after the test detected a THC metabolite.

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Cooks served his full period of ineligibility from June 4 to July 4, 2026, allowing him to complete the suspension before the start of the NBL season and avoid missing any games. The 30-year-old has since rejoined the Kings for preseason training.

The suspension was Cooks’ second for a THC-related violation. His first ban ended in March 2025 after he tested positive for THC, forcing him to miss a play-in game during the 2024–25 NBL season.

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After going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, Cooks spent time developing his game in Australia’s NBL, where he became one of the competition’s top players.

He won the NBL MVP award in 2023 after leading the Sydney Kings to a championship and earned attention from NBA teams because of his athleticism, defensive versatility, and ability to handle the ball at 6-foot-8.

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Cooks finally reached the NBA in 2023 when he signed with the Washington Wizards late in the season. However, his opportunity came at a difficult time. He joined a rebuilding team with limited roster stability and appeared in only 10 games, averaging limited minutes and producing modest numbers.

The Wizards did not view him as a long-term building block, and he was not retained after the season. That marked his end in the NBA, but the journey continued overseas.

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Former NBA star Cooks issues apology

Cooks, a former NBL MVP, Australian national team player, and one of the league’s highest-paid athletes, apologized to his teammates, fans, and the organization while accepting responsibility for the violation.

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“I want to sincerely apologize to my teammates, our fans, the club, and everyone who has supported me,” Cooks said. “I take full responsibility for my actions and understand the disappointment and frustration this has caused. I am grateful to Hoops Capital for the support they have continued to provide me throughout this process.”

Cooks is coming off another strong season with Sydney, averaging 13.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game while helping the Kings secure the 2026 NBL Championship.



He has now returned to the court as the team prepares for its season opener against the Cairns Taipans on September 20.