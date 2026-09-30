“This Ain’t Right”: LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Comes Under Fire Over Lifestyle Choice Despite Friend’s Defense

Savannah James and April McDaniel have spent years building a friendship and business partnership. It appears to work despite a major difference in their financial statuses. That gap became a source of online debate after the two revealed that during a trip to Japan, Savannah flew ‌first class while April travelled in business class.

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The detail sounded simple enough, but the internet saw a different question: when one friend can afford almost anything, courtesy of her successful business ventures and a family net worth of over a billion dollars, with her husband LeBron James worth $1.4 billion (per Forbes), how far should that generosity extend?

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The story resurfaced on Boardroom’s “Mental Wealth” podcast, where host Jack Howard asked April about friendship and money. April explained that the two women understand they live “two different lifestyles” and they “are not delusional.” Moreover, she added that Savannah has always respected her budget.

“Even if we’re going on the trip, I don’t feel the need to be in first, because that’s not in my budget,” April said on the podcast, explaining that she and Savannah plan trips around what she can afford. “So we actually laugh about it and talk about it on our pod about it, and people were very critical of her being in first and me being in business.”

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She also addressed the part that drew the most attention: during the long flight, she walked up to Savannah’s first-class section, got into her pod, and watched a movie with her.

Savannah backed her friend’s explanation, saying her friends understand her situation, and that there is no expectation that she should pay for their expenses.

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“My friends are very respectful of my situation, all of them,” said Savannah. “Like, I’ve never had an instance like that one time. And I think that they are, you know, if I’m like, we’re going somewhere, they already understand what it is. There’s no expectation of, like, taking care of something or just me being responsible for them.”

That answer did not end the debate.

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Instead, fans began weighing whether respecting financial boundaries is enough when the friendship is this close, and the wealth gap is this large.

Savannah James Faces Backlash From Fans Over Japan Flight Story

In an Instagram post by @blackmillionaires_ that reshared the podcast conversation, a fan commented, “I want to agree with this… I want to respect it…. But I can’t shake the feeling that this ain’t right.”

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That reaction captures the middle ground in the debate. The fan acknowledges that April is comfortable with the arrangement. But it still feels like there is something unusual about two close friends sitting in separate cabins on the same 12-hour journey.

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The next response was much more direct: “Broooooo that’s wild. I’m not a billionaire, and I flew my friends first class with me.”

Another argued about how a flight to Japan could have been an exception in their friendship boundaries, writing, “Japan is a long ass flight to not care if your friend experiences the same level of comfort as you. Just stay home😂.”

The length of the trip is a big part of what the story kept circulating. A long flight to Japan is a very different experience from a short trip across the country. First class can offer a private pod, a lie-flat bed, and much more personal space, so the difference between cabins becomes harder to ignore.

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Then came the bluntest conclusion: “No, she’s not obligated, but….I’m definitely upgrading my BESTIE. Maybe they’re😩 not besties after all.”

Another fan respected the boundaries they have in their friendship, but couldn’t fathom why a multi-millionaire wouldn’t upgrade a friend to first class.

“I understand the best friend doesn’t have to, but we are speaking on a multimillionaire.. it’s a perk I would’ve extended to any of my friends,” they wrote.

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That is where much of the criticism appears to settle. The issue is not whether April was entitled to first class. She clearly said she was not expecting it. Fans, however, debate whether Savannah should have offered the upgrade anyway, especially on a major international trip with a long-time friend and business partner.