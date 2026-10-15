“This Blatant Racism Is Despicable”: Nets Owner Slams Attack On Pablo Torre For LeBron James, Fanatics Investigation

LeBron James, who splits his time between New York and Philadelphia, has been commuting to practice with the 76ers aboard a Fanatics-branded helicopter. The arrangement caught the attention of investigative journalist Pablo Torre, and his interest has made him a target for some of James’ fans.

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After Torre raised questions about the travel arrangement, an X account called The Locker Room (@lockerroomla) went after him. “I just saw your click bait story on my goat LeBron James,” the user wrote. “Your Jeremy Lin run is up. Put the beef and broccoli in the bag.”

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Soon after, Brooklyn Nets owner and Alibaba Group chairman Joe Tsai came to Torre’s defense. “@PabloTorre is a proud Asian-American and an excellent journalist. He has done extraordinary work reporting on the NBA.” Tsai wrote back on October 15, 2026.

“@lockerroomla I don’t know who you are but this blatant racism is despicable and you should be called out for who you are.”

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It wasn’t the first time Tsai has spoken out on the issue. In 2021, he said publicly that Asian Americans have been scapegoated throughout American history in times of turmoil.

Torre responded to the post simply: “I’m Filipino.” His podcast, Pablo Torre Finds Out, won a 2026 Pulitzer Prize for its reporting on the Clippers and Kawhi Leonard, which examined whether the team circumvented the NBA’s salary cap.

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The questions he raised around LeBron James signing with the Philadelphia 76ers naturally made headlines. TMZ had previously reported that James’ use of the helicopter is part of his broad long-term deal with Fanatics. Therefore, the flights don’t come out of his own pocket. Comparable trips reportedly cost between $4,000 and $10,000 each way.

Meanwhile, Front Office Sports’ Daniel Roberts reported that the deal extends to after his playing career. So why would this catch the attention of a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist like Pablo Torre?

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Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin is a former minority owner of the 76ers. According to Torre, league sources have wondered whether Rubin persuaded James to sign with Philadelphia at July’s Fanatics Fest. James announced his decision days later.

That is the whole point of Torre’s inquiry: whether James’ Fanatics perks are connected to his decision to join the 76ers. NBA rules bar teams from arranging compensation for players outside their contracts. That was the issue in the Clippers’ case, which cost the franchise five first-round picks and a $30 million fine.

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There are key differences, however. Rubin sold his stake in the team in 2022, and James signed his Fanatics deal in 2024, while he was still with the Lakers.

During Front Office Sports’ Tuned In summit, Torre revealed that NBA owners had contacted him about James’ curious travel arrangement. He said that the Fanatics logo on the helicopter caught his attention, and he was almost mad he didn’t get the scoop earlier.

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“On that story specifically, I will say that we’re very interested,” he said. “And we are, of course, looking into all the ways that it is both a good story, as well as something of interest to the league.”

That being said, the investigation alone does not prove anything. The Philadelphia 76ers are under strict cap rules like any other team in the NBA. Trying to circumvent the cap to afford a player like LeBron James would most certainly mean trouble for the team.

However, Pablo Torre hasn’t explicitly come out accusing the 76ers of anything. Still, James signed a two-year, $8 million deal, a big discount for a player of his stature. That is why a perk tied to a company once linked to the team’s ownership draws scrutiny.

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His routine, on the other hand, is what has made fans curious. LeBron James previously said he was seriously considering joining the New York Knicks. However, the Knicks’ 2026 championship win made him hesitant. Now, he continues to live in New York and travels simply to practice ahead of the regular season.